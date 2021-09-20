SAMUI TEST & GO

Eerste Bungalow Strandresort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
7.4
waardering met
642 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
First Bungalow Beach Resort - Image 0
First Bungalow Beach Resort - Image 1
First Bungalow Beach Resort - Image 2
First Bungalow Beach Resort - Image 3
First Bungalow Beach Resort - Image 4
First Bungalow Beach Resort - Image 5
+35 foto's
SNELLE REACTIE
REFUND POLICY
100% STORTING
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Dit hotel heeft 71 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Eerste Bungalow Strandresort Eerste Bungalow Strandresort zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation , Shortening , No Show: 8 Days or more before arrival date , 35% Cancellation fee will be charged. 0-7 Days before arrival date , 100% Cancellation fee will be charged.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room For 1-2 People-Room Only-Test and Go Package 32
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,250 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Balkon
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room For 1-2 People-Breakfast-Test and Go Package 32
฿19,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,950 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,350 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,950 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,350 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Balkon
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room For 3 People-Room Only-Teat and Go Package 32
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,250 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Balkon
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room For 3 People-Breakfast-Teat and Go Package 32
฿19,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,950 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,350 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,950 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,350 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Balkon
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Beach Bungalow For 1-2 People-Breakfast-Test and Go Package 32
฿23,450 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿18,450 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,350 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,950 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,850 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Balkon
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Beach Bungalow For 3 People-Breakfast-Test and Go Package 32
฿23,450 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿18,450 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,350 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,950 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,850 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Balkon

Zoals de naam al aangeeft, was dit het eerste resort in Koh Samui, en het biedt 147 smaakvol ingerichte kamers langs het beroemde Chaweng Beach. Het 3-sterren First Bungalow Beach Resort is geopend sinds de jaren 70 en ligt op 20 km van de luchthaven van Koh Samui en op 32 km van de veerhaven. Het resort is ook het enige resort op het verbindingspunt van Chaweng Beach en Chaweng Noi Beach, dat wordt beschouwd als de mooiste plek in Koh Samui. Het is ook slechts 10 minuten lopen naar de belangrijkste winkel- en uitgaansgelegenheden. Als een door een familie gerund resort krijgen gasten persoonlijke service waardoor ze zich een deel van het gezin voelen. Om uw reservering bij het First Bungalow Beach Resort te maken, hoeft u alleen maar uw reisdata in ons beveiligd online boekingsformulier in te vullen en te verzenden.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
4.0/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 1 recensie
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
1
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Eerste Bungalow Strandresort , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Eerste Bungalow Strandresort
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

🇺🇸michael harmon

Beoordeeld op 20/09/2021
Aangekomen 11/09/2021
4.0 Beach Bungalow
Pluspunten     
  • nice beach... great staff

great staff ........ first class service ...... great beach ,,,,, good for swimming ....... owner so sweet

Adres / kaart

4/6 Moo 3, Tambon Bophut, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

Partner Hotels

Chaweng Noi Villa met Zwembad
8
waardering met
464 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Skye Beach Hotel
9.5
waardering met
23 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

First Residence Hotel
7.6
waardering met
735 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Banana Fan Sea Resort
9.3
waardering met
268 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
KC Beach Club & zwembadvilla's
7.7
waardering met
289 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Chaweng Garden Beach Resort
8.4
waardering met
1578 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
J4 Samui Hotel
8.8
waardering met
44 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Chaweng Regent Beach Resort
8.3
waardering met
1159 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Chura Samui
8.2
waardering met
1106 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
CHUZ Villas Samui
9.4
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU