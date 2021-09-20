Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. Dit hotel heeft 71 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Eerste Bungalow Strandresort Eerste Bungalow Strandresort zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Hotel Refund Policy Cancellation , Shortening , No Show: 8 Days or more before arrival date , 35% Cancellation fee will be charged. 0-7 Days before arrival date , 100% Cancellation fee will be charged.

Kamers All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPECIALE AANBIEDINGEN KLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room For 1-2 People-Room Only-Test and Go Package 32 m² ฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,950 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,250 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken Balkon SPECIALE AANBIEDINGEN KLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room For 1-2 People-Breakfast-Test and Go Package 32 m² ฿19,950 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿15,950 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,350 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,950 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,350 - 1st Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken Balkon SPECIALE AANBIEDINGEN KLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room For 3 People-Room Only-Teat and Go Package 32 m² ฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,950 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,250 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken Balkon SPECIALE AANBIEDINGEN KLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room For 3 People-Breakfast-Teat and Go Package 32 m² ฿19,950 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿15,950 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,350 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,950 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,350 - 1st Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken Balkon SPECIALE AANBIEDINGEN KLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Beach Bungalow For 1-2 People-Breakfast-Test and Go Package 32 m² ฿23,450 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿18,450 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,350 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,950 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,850 - 1st Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken Balkon SPECIALE AANBIEDINGEN KLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Beach Bungalow For 3 People-Breakfast-Test and Go Package 32 m² ฿23,450 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿18,450 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,350 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,950 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,850 - 1st Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken Balkon

Zoals de naam al aangeeft, was dit het eerste resort in Koh Samui, en het biedt 147 smaakvol ingerichte kamers langs het beroemde Chaweng Beach. Het 3-sterren First Bungalow Beach Resort is geopend sinds de jaren 70 en ligt op 20 km van de luchthaven van Koh Samui en op 32 km van de veerhaven. Het resort is ook het enige resort op het verbindingspunt van Chaweng Beach en Chaweng Noi Beach, dat wordt beschouwd als de mooiste plek in Koh Samui. Het is ook slechts 10 minuten lopen naar de belangrijkste winkel- en uitgaansgelegenheden. Als een door een familie gerund resort krijgen gasten persoonlijke service waardoor ze zich een deel van het gezin voelen. Om uw reservering bij het First Bungalow Beach Resort te maken, hoeft u alleen maar uw reisdata in ons beveiligd online boekingsformulier in te vullen en te verzenden.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels

Score 4.0 /5 Zeer goed Gebaseerd op 1 recensie Beoordeling 0 Uitstekend 1 Zeer goed 0 Gemiddelde 0 Arm 0 Vreselijk Eerste Bungalow Strandresort , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat. LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Eerste Bungalow Strandresort ZIE ALLE REVIEWS Als u te gast was bij, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat. 🇺🇸 michael harmon Aangekomen 11/09/2021 4.0 Beach Bungalow Pluspunten nice beach... great staff great staff ........ first class service ...... great beach ,,,,, good for swimming ....... owner so sweet