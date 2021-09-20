Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
Cancellation , Shortening , No Show:
8 Days or more before arrival date , 35% Cancellation fee will be charged.
0-7 Days before arrival date , 100% Cancellation fee will be charged.
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room For 1-2 People-Room Only-Test and Go Package 32m²
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,250 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Deluxe Room For 1-2 People-Breakfast-Test and Go Package 32m²
฿19,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,950 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,350 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,950 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,350 - 1st Day Test & Go
Deluxe Room For 3 People-Room Only-Teat and Go Package 32m²
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,250 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Deluxe Room For 3 People-Breakfast-Teat and Go Package 32m²
฿19,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,950 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,350 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,950 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,350 - 1st Day Test & Go
Beach Bungalow For 1-2 People-Breakfast-Test and Go Package 32m²
฿23,450 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿18,450 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,350 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,950 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,850 - 1st Day Test & Go
Beach Bungalow For 3 People-Breakfast-Test and Go Package 32m²
฿23,450 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿18,450 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,350 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,950 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,850 - 1st Day Test & Go
Zoals de naam al aangeeft, was dit het eerste resort in Koh Samui, en het biedt 147 smaakvol ingerichte kamers langs het beroemde Chaweng Beach. Het 3-sterren First Bungalow Beach Resort is geopend sinds de jaren 70 en ligt op 20 km van de luchthaven van Koh Samui en op 32 km van de veerhaven. Het resort is ook het enige resort op het verbindingspunt van Chaweng Beach en Chaweng Noi Beach, dat wordt beschouwd als de mooiste plek in Koh Samui. Het is ook slechts 10 minuten lopen naar de belangrijkste winkel- en uitgaansgelegenheden. Als een door een familie gerund resort krijgen gasten persoonlijke service waardoor ze zich een deel van het gezin voelen. Om uw reservering bij het First Bungalow Beach Resort te maken, hoeft u alleen maar uw reisdata in ons beveiligd online boekingsformulier in te vullen en te verzenden.
Score
4.0/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 1 recensie
Als u te gast was bij Eerste Bungalow Strandresort
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
4.0 Beach Bungalow
Pluspunten
- nice beach... great staff
great staff ........ first class service ...... great beach ,,,,, good for swimming ....... owner so sweet
