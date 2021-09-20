SAMUI TEST & GO

Samui
7.4
คะแนนจาก
642
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
First Bungalow Beach Resort - Image 0
First Bungalow Beach Resort - Image 1
First Bungalow Beach Resort - Image 2
First Bungalow Beach Resort - Image 3
First Bungalow Beach Resort - Image 4
First Bungalow Beach Resort - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ เฟิร์ส บังกะโล บีช รีสอร์ท อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ เฟิร์ส บังกะโล บีช รีสอร์ท จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation , Shortening , No Show: 8 Days or more before arrival date , 35% Cancellation fee will be charged. 0-7 Days before arrival date , 100% Cancellation fee will be charged.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room For 1-2 People-Room Only-Test and Go Package 32
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,250 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room For 1-2 People-Breakfast-Test and Go Package 32
฿19,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,950 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,350 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,950 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,350 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room For 3 People-Room Only-Teat and Go Package 32
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,250 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room For 3 People-Breakfast-Teat and Go Package 32
฿19,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,950 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,350 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,950 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,350 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Beach Bungalow For 1-2 People-Breakfast-Test and Go Package 32
฿23,450 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿18,450 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,350 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,950 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,850 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Beach Bungalow For 3 People-Breakfast-Test and Go Package 32
฿23,450 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿18,450 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,350 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,950 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,850 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง

ตามชื่อเลย รีสอร์ทแห่งนี้เป็นรีสอร์ทแห่งแรกในเกาะสมุย และให้บริการห้องพักที่ออกแบบอย่างมีรสนิยมจำนวน 147 ห้องบนหาดเฉวงที่มีชื่อเสียง เฟิร์ส บังกะโล บีช รีสอร์ท ระดับ 3 ดาวเปิดให้บริการตั้งแต่ปี 1970 โดยอยู่ห่างจากสนามบินเกาะสมุย 20 กม. และท่าเรือเฟอร์รี่ 32 กม. รีสอร์ทแห่งนี้ยังเป็นรีสอร์ทแห่งเดียวบนจุดเชื่อมต่อของหาดเฉวงและหาดเฉวงน้อย ซึ่งถือเป็นสถานที่ที่ดีที่สุดในเกาะสมุย ห่างจากแหล่งช้อปปิ้งและสถานบันเทิงหลักโดยใช้เวลาเดินเพียง 10 นาที ในฐานะรีสอร์ทที่ดำเนินกิจการโดยครอบครัว แขกจะได้รับบริการส่วนบุคคลที่ทำให้พวกเขารู้สึกเหมือนเป็นส่วนหนึ่งของครอบครัว หากต้องการสำรองห้องพักที่เฟิร์ส บังกะโล บีช รีสอร์ท เพียงป้อนวันเดินทางของคุณในแบบฟอร์มการจองทางออนไลน์ที่เชื่อถือได้ของเราแล้วส่ง

คะแนน
4.0/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 1 ทบทวน
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
1
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ เฟิร์ส บังกะโล บีช รีสอร์ท ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ เฟิร์ส บังกะโล บีช รีสอร์ท
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

🇺🇸michael harmon

รีวิวเมื่อ 20/09/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 11/09/2021
4.0 Beach Bungalow
แง่บวก     
  • nice beach... great staff

great staff ........ first class service ...... great beach ,,,,, good for swimming ....... owner so sweet

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

4/6 Moo 3, Tambon Bophut, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

