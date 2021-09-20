Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy Cancellation , Shortening , No Show: 8 Days or more before arrival date , 35% Cancellation fee will be charged. 0-7 Days before arrival date , 100% Cancellation fee will be charged.

ห้อง All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room For 1-2 People-Room Only-Test and Go Package 32 m² ฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,950 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,250 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ ระเบียง ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room For 1-2 People-Breakfast-Test and Go Package 32 m² ฿19,950 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿15,950 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,350 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,950 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,350 - 1st Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ ระเบียง ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room For 3 People-Room Only-Teat and Go Package 32 m² ฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,950 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,250 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ ระเบียง ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room For 3 People-Breakfast-Teat and Go Package 32 m² ฿19,950 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿15,950 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,350 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,950 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,350 - 1st Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ ระเบียง ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Beach Bungalow For 1-2 People-Breakfast-Test and Go Package 32 m² ฿23,450 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿18,450 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,350 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,950 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,850 - 1st Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ ระเบียง ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Beach Bungalow For 3 People-Breakfast-Test and Go Package 32 m² ฿23,450 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿18,450 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,350 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,950 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,850 - 1st Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ ระเบียง

ตามชื่อเลย รีสอร์ทแห่งนี้เป็นรีสอร์ทแห่งแรกในเกาะสมุย และให้บริการห้องพักที่ออกแบบอย่างมีรสนิยมจำนวน 147 ห้องบนหาดเฉวงที่มีชื่อเสียง เฟิร์ส บังกะโล บีช รีสอร์ท ระดับ 3 ดาวเปิดให้บริการตั้งแต่ปี 1970 โดยอยู่ห่างจากสนามบินเกาะสมุย 20 กม. และท่าเรือเฟอร์รี่ 32 กม. รีสอร์ทแห่งนี้ยังเป็นรีสอร์ทแห่งเดียวบนจุดเชื่อมต่อของหาดเฉวงและหาดเฉวงน้อย ซึ่งถือเป็นสถานที่ที่ดีที่สุดในเกาะสมุย ห่างจากแหล่งช้อปปิ้งและสถานบันเทิงหลักโดยใช้เวลาเดินเพียง 10 นาที ในฐานะรีสอร์ทที่ดำเนินกิจการโดยครอบครัว แขกจะได้รับบริการส่วนบุคคลที่ทำให้พวกเขารู้สึกเหมือนเป็นส่วนหนึ่งของครอบครัว หากต้องการสำรองห้องพักที่เฟิร์ส บังกะโล บีช รีสอร์ท เพียงป้อนวันเดินทางของคุณในแบบฟอร์มการจองทางออนไลน์ที่เชื่อถือได้ของเราแล้วส่ง

