Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort in a prioritized manner, and Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Lawana 55 m² ฿45,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿33,400 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿25,900 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿16,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿8,500 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

Internet - Wifi SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Plunge Pool 89 m² ฿54,200 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿40,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿31,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿20,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿10,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿10,000 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony (Full Access)

Coffee Machine

Internet - Wifi

Swimming Pool

Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort is ideally located a few minutes from the airport and is walking distance from Chaweng’s city center. Its location, while convenient, is still secluded enough to allow guests a chance to indulge in peace and tranquility. All 122 villas have a distinct character, and although you get the impression of staying in a private Thai home, they are enhanced with all the amenities you would expect from a resort in its class. All of the villas come with air conditioning, an in-room safe, a mini bar, tea and coffee, flat screen plasma TV, DVD, internet access, and an extra-large bathroom with full amenities. Guests also enjoy their private plunge pool at the villa and a shaded terrace.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels

Score 0.0 /5 Unrated Based on 0 reviews Rating 0 Excellent 0 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.