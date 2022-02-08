SAMUI TEST & GO

Samui
8.4
rating with
438 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Lawana 55
฿45,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿33,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿25,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿16,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Internet - Wifi
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Plunge Pool 89
฿54,200 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿40,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿31,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿20,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Coffee Machine
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Swimming Pool

Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort is ideally located a few minutes from the airport and is walking distance from Chaweng’s city center. Its location, while convenient, is still secluded enough to allow guests a chance to indulge in peace and tranquility. All 122 villas have a distinct character, and although you get the impression of staying in a private Thai home, they are enhanced with all the amenities you would expect from a resort in its class. All of the villas come with air conditioning, an in-room safe, a mini bar, tea and coffee, flat screen plasma TV, DVD, internet access, and an extra-large bathroom with full amenities. Guests also enjoy their private plunge pool at the villa and a shaded terrace.

Address / Map

92/1 Moo 2, Tambon Bophut, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

