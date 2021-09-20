Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy Cancellation , Shortening , No Show: 8 Days or more before arrival date , 35% Cancellation fee will be charged. 0-7 Days before arrival date , 100% Cancellation fee will be charged.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room For 1-2 People-Room Only-Test and Go Package 32 m² ฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,950 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,250 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 발코니 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room For 1-2 People-Breakfast-Test and Go Package 32 m² ฿19,950 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿15,950 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,350 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,950 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,350 - 1st Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 발코니 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room For 3 People-Room Only-Teat and Go Package 32 m² ฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,950 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,250 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 발코니 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room For 3 People-Breakfast-Teat and Go Package 32 m² ฿19,950 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿15,950 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,350 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,950 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,350 - 1st Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 발코니 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Beach Bungalow For 1-2 People-Breakfast-Test and Go Package 32 m² ฿23,450 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿18,450 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,350 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,950 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,850 - 1st Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 발코니 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Beach Bungalow For 3 People-Breakfast-Test and Go Package 32 m² ฿23,450 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿18,450 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,350 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,950 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,850 - 1st Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 발코니

이름에서 알 수 있듯이 코사무이 최초의 리조트로 유명한 차웽 해변을 따라 147개의 세련되게 디자인된 객실을 제공합니다. 1970년대에 개장한 3성급 First Bungalow Beach Resort는 코사무이 공항에서 20km, 페리 터미널에서 32km 떨어져 있습니다. 리조트는 또한 코사무이 최고의 장소로 여겨지는 차웽 비치와 차웽 노이 비치의 연결 지점에 위치한 유일한 리조트입니다. 주요 쇼핑 및 엔터테인먼트 장소까지 도보로 단 10분이 소요됩니다. 가족이 운영하는 리조트로서 투숙객은 가족의 일부처럼 느낄 수 있는 맞춤형 서비스를 제공합니다. 퍼스트 방갈로 비치 리조트를 예약하려면 보안 온라인 예약 양식에 여행 날짜를 입력하고 제출하십시오.

퍼스트 방갈로 비치 리조트 모든 리뷰보기 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다. 🇺🇸 michael harmon 도착 11/09/2021 4.0 Beach Bungalow 긍정적 nice beach... great staff great staff ........ first class service ...... great beach ,,,,, good for swimming ....... owner so sweet