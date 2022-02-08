Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Ramada by Wyndham Phuket Deevana Patong in a prioritized manner, and Ramada by Wyndham Phuket Deevana Patong will directly collect payment from you.

Built in 2015, Ramada Phuket Deevana Patong is a distinct addition to Phuket and a smart choice for travelers. The city center is merely 14.1 km away and the airport can be reached within 45 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is renowned for its quality services and friendly staff, and Ramada Phuket Deevana Patong lives up to expectations. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, postal service, taxi service. 206 rooms spread over 7 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea can be found in selected rooms. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, massage. Whatever your purpose of visit, Ramada Phuket Deevana Patong is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels

Score 0.0 /5 Unrated Based on 0 reviews Rating 0 Excellent 0 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible Ramada by Wyndham Phuket Deevana Patong, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Ramada by Wyndham Phuket Deevana Patong SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.