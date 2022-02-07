PHUKET TEST & GO

ETK Patong - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.6
Bewertung mit
89 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Das Hotel erhält 79 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem ETK Patong , und ETK Patong wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Hotel Refund Policy
  • Cancellation up to 7 days before check-in - 100% refund.
  • Cancellation less than 7 days before check-in and no show - No refund
  • Change dates terms - Case by case and depend on dates and occupancy.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Garden View - Double or Twin Bed 26
฿12,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿10,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Badewanne
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Außenanlagen
  • Kleine Kaution
  • Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Schwimmbad
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Pool Access Room 26
฿14,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Badewanne
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Außenanlagen
  • Kleine Kaution
  • Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Schwimmbad
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Double or Twin Room with Pool View 27
฿13,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Badewanne
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Außenanlagen
  • Kleine Kaution
  • Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Schwimmbad
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Phuket, look no further than ETK Patong. The city center is merely two kilometers away, and the airport can be reached within 50 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, ETK Patong is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Guests can enjoy on-site features like Wi-Fi in public areas, laundry service/dry cleaning, room service, and a bar/pub. The hotel features 24 beautifully appointed guestrooms, each including satellite/cable TV, an in-room safe, and internet access. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as a garden, outdoor pool, and massage treatments. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the ETK Patong.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • Wardrobe or closet
  • Tea/Coffee maker
  • Air conditioning
  • Safety deposit box
  • Refrigerator
  • Electric kettle
  • Tumble dryer
  • Desk
  • Seating Area
  • Dining area
  • TV
  • Telephone
  • Flat-screen TV
  • Cable channels
  • Balcony
  • Terrace
  • Outdoor furniture
  • Patio
  • Socket near the bed
  • Clothes rack
  • Restaurant
  • Bar
Ergebnis
4.1/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 2 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
2
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei ETK Patong , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
🇦🇺Mark Bradbury

Bewertet am 07/02/2022
Angekommen um 05/01/2022
4.3 Superior Garden View - Double or Twin Bed
Positiv     
  • Very efficient staff and very helpful for booking the hotel.
  • Staff at the hotel were friendly and offered help when needed.
Negative
  • Nothing negative considering the cost.

The staff really helped me arrange all I needed for staying during the test and go scheme. Everything went smoothly.

🇹🇭DUANGCHAN PEDERSEN

Bewertet am 10/09/2021
Angekommen um 02/09/2021
4.0 Superior Garden View - Double or Twin Bed
Positiv     
  • to small refrigerator
Negative
  • non

easy and quick inbound, sweet and helpful staff, nice close to patong beach, large hotel with large rooms, nice and tidy.

Lebensmittelmenü Bilder

Adresse / Karte

19/10 Rat-u-thit road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

