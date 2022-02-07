ETK Patong - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 79 เร็วเข้า!
คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ ETK Patong อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ ETK Patong จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง
Hotel Refund Policy
- Cancellation up to 7 days before check-in - 100% refund.
- Cancellation less than 7 days before check-in and no show - No refund
- Change dates terms - Case by case and depend on dates and occupancy.
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Garden View - Double or Twin Bed 26m²
฿12,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿10,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- ระเบียง
- ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- สาย HDMI
- ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
- สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
- เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
- ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- สระว่ายน้ำ
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
Deluxe Pool Access Room 26m²
฿14,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Superior Double or Twin Room with Pool View 27m²
฿13,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Phuket, look no further than ETK Patong. The city center is merely two kilometers away, and the airport can be reached within 50 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, ETK Patong is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Guests can enjoy on-site features like Wi-Fi in public areas, laundry service/dry cleaning, room service, and a bar/pub. The hotel features 24 beautifully appointed guestrooms, each including satellite/cable TV, an in-room safe, and internet access. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as a garden, outdoor pool, and massage treatments. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the ETK Patong.
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- Wardrobe or closet
- Tea/Coffee maker
- Air conditioning
- Safety deposit box
- Refrigerator
- Electric kettle
- Tumble dryer
- Desk
- Seating Area
- Dining area
- TV
- Telephone
- Flat-screen TV
- Cable channels
- Balcony
- Terrace
- Outdoor furniture
- Patio
- Socket near the bed
- Clothes rack
- Restaurant
- Bar
คะแนน
4.1/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 2 บทวิจารณ์
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ ETK Patong
ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ ETK Patongดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด
4.3 Superior Garden View - Double or Twin Bed
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Very efficient staff and very helpful for booking the hotel.
- Staff at the hotel were friendly and offered help when needed.
- Nothing negative considering the cost.
The staff really helped me arrange all I needed for staying during the test and go scheme. Everything went smoothly.
4.0 Superior Garden View - Double or Twin Bed
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
easy and quick inbound, sweet and helpful staff, nice close to patong beach, large hotel with large rooms, nice and tidy.