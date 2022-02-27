PHUKET TEST & GO

Hotel Indigo Phuket Patong - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.1
rating with
195 reviews
Updated on February 27, 2022
A Retreat in the Electrifying Neighbourhood of Patong Blending contemporary elements with the vibrant colours and cultures of Patong, Hotel Indigo Phuket Patong is a stand-out hotel nestled nearby the beach, shops and entertainment hotspots.

Located in North Patong, the hotel features 180 spacious guest rooms designed stylishly to mirror Patong's vibrant scene of tropical forests, bright neon lights and fishing village heritage. The rooms are completed with plush bedding and a spa-inspired bathroom, while you'll be able to stay connected to your loved ones back home with complimentary Wi-Fi.

Over at Butcher's Garden, taste a world of flavours at the interactive kitchen where you can choose between locally cured and aged meat, or freshly-caught seafood from the Andaman sea. Don't forget to pick a bottle from our wine shop to complement your meal that's delivered straight to your table by experienced Executive Chef Morten and his team.

Thirsty? Head over to Pots, Pints and Tikis, the casual street-front tiki bar where you can kickback with local craft beers and a cocktail menu, or make it a party with your friends and pour your own drinks with the only Drink Command System in town!

The hotel also boasts amazing amenities including a wellness centre, martial arts facilities and a rooftop pool that overlooks a magnificent view of Patong city.

So, whether you're looking to rest, relax or immerse yourself into local culture and lifestyle, we promise you a unique stay at Hotel Indigo Phuket Patong.

Amenities / Features

  • Facilities and Services:
  • Complimentary in-room WiFi and throughout the resort
  • 24-hour Home delivery service
  • 24-hour Fitness center including Muay Thai ring
  • Infinity rooftop swimming pool
  • In-room expresso machine
  • In-room safety box
  • Iron and ironing board
  • Laundry and dry cleaning service
  • Tour and recreation desk
  • Limousine service
  • On-site parking
  • Meeting rooms with natural light and outdoor space
Address / Map

Rat U Thit 200 Pee Rd Patong Phuket, Phuket 83150

