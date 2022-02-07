ETK Patong - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
- Cancellation up to 7 days before check-in - 100% refund.
- Cancellation less than 7 days before check-in and no show - No refund
- Change dates terms - Case by case and depend on dates and occupancy.
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Garden View - Double or Twin Bed 26m²
฿12,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿10,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Balkon
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- Bad
- HDMI kabel
- Halal voedselopties
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Ongetrouwde stellen
- Outdoor voorzieningen
- Kleine aanbetaling
- Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
- Zwembad
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Werkruimte
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Pool Access Room 26m²
฿14,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Double or Twin Room with Pool View 27m²
฿13,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Phuket, look no further than ETK Patong. The city center is merely two kilometers away, and the airport can be reached within 50 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, ETK Patong is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Guests can enjoy on-site features like Wi-Fi in public areas, laundry service/dry cleaning, room service, and a bar/pub. The hotel features 24 beautifully appointed guestrooms, each including satellite/cable TV, an in-room safe, and internet access. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as a garden, outdoor pool, and massage treatments. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the ETK Patong.
Voorzieningen / functies
- Wardrobe or closet
- Tea/Coffee maker
- Air conditioning
- Safety deposit box
- Refrigerator
- Electric kettle
- Tumble dryer
- Desk
- Seating Area
- Dining area
- TV
- Telephone
- Flat-screen TV
- Cable channels
- Balcony
- Terrace
- Outdoor furniture
- Patio
- Socket near the bed
- Clothes rack
- Restaurant
- Bar
Score
4.1/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 2 beoordelingen
Als u te gast was bij ETK Patong
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR ETK PatongZIE ALLE REVIEWS
4.3 Superior Garden View - Double or Twin Bed
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Very efficient staff and very helpful for booking the hotel.
- Staff at the hotel were friendly and offered help when needed.
- Nothing negative considering the cost.
The staff really helped me arrange all I needed for staying during the test and go scheme. Everything went smoothly.
4.0 Superior Garden View - Double or Twin Bed
Pluspunten Minpunten
easy and quick inbound, sweet and helpful staff, nice close to patong beach, large hotel with large rooms, nice and tidy.
