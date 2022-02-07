PHUKET TEST & GO

ETK Patong - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.6

89レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
REFUND POLICY
2 レビュー

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にETK Patong 直接連絡し、 ETK Patongが直接支払いを回収します。

Hotel Refund Policy
  • Cancellation up to 7 days before check-in - 100% refund.
  • Cancellation less than 7 days before check-in and no show - No refund
  • Change dates terms - Case by case and depend on dates and occupancy.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Garden View - Double or Twin Bed 26
฿12,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿10,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バルコニー
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • バスタブ
  • HDMIケーブル
  • ハラールフードオプション
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 未婚のカップル
  • 屋外施設
  • 少額の預金
  • 子供のための小額の料金
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • スイミングプール
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Pool Access Room 26
฿14,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バルコニー
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • バスタブ
  • HDMIケーブル
  • ハラールフードオプション
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 未婚のカップル
  • 屋外施設
  • 少額の預金
  • 子供のための小額の料金
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • スイミングプール
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Double or Twin Room with Pool View 27
฿13,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バルコニー
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • バスタブ
  • HDMIケーブル
  • ハラールフードオプション
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 未婚のカップル
  • 屋外施設
  • 少額の預金
  • 子供のための小額の料金
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • スイミングプール
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 作業スペース

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Phuket, look no further than ETK Patong. The city center is merely two kilometers away, and the airport can be reached within 50 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, ETK Patong is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Guests can enjoy on-site features like Wi-Fi in public areas, laundry service/dry cleaning, room service, and a bar/pub. The hotel features 24 beautifully appointed guestrooms, each including satellite/cable TV, an in-room safe, and internet access. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as a garden, outdoor pool, and massage treatments. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the ETK Patong.

アメニティ/機能

  • Wardrobe or closet
  • Tea/Coffee maker
  • Air conditioning
  • Safety deposit box
  • Refrigerator
  • Electric kettle
  • Tumble dryer
  • Desk
  • Seating Area
  • Dining area
  • TV
  • Telephone
  • Flat-screen TV
  • Cable channels
  • Balcony
  • Terrace
  • Outdoor furniture
  • Patio
  • Socket near the bed
  • Clothes rack
  • Restaurant
  • Bar
スコア
4.1/5
とても良い
に基づく 2 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
2
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
🇦🇺Mark Bradbury

でレビュー 07/02/2022
に到着しました 05/01/2022
4.3 Superior Garden View - Double or Twin Bed
ポジティブ     
  • Very efficient staff and very helpful for booking the hotel.
  • Staff at the hotel were friendly and offered help when needed.
ネガ
  • Nothing negative considering the cost.

The staff really helped me arrange all I needed for staying during the test and go scheme. Everything went smoothly.

🇹🇭DUANGCHAN PEDERSEN

でレビュー 10/09/2021
に到着しました 02/09/2021
4.0 Superior Garden View - Double or Twin Bed
ポジティブ     
  • to small refrigerator
ネガ
  • non

easy and quick inbound, sweet and helpful staff, nice close to patong beach, large hotel with large rooms, nice and tidy.

住所/地図

19/10 Rat-u-thit road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

