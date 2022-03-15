Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Journey Hub Hotel-Phuket, located in the Patong area, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Journey Hub Hotel-Phuket is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, postal service. The property features 198 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include flat screen television, carpeting, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea. Recreational facilities available at the property include outdoor pool. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Journey Hub Hotel-Phuket hits the spot in many ways.