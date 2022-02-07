ETK Patong - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
이 호텔은 79 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!
예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 ETK Patong 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 ETK Patong 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.
Hotel Refund Policy
- Cancellation up to 7 days before check-in - 100% refund.
- Cancellation less than 7 days before check-in and no show - No refund
- Change dates terms - Case by case and depend on dates and occupancy.
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Garden View - Double or Twin Bed 26m²
฿12,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿10,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 발코니(전체 액세스)
- 목욕통
- HDMI 케이블
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 미혼 커플
- 야외 시설
- 소액 예금
- 어린이를위한 소액
- 흡연실 있음
- 수영장
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Pool Access Room 26m²
฿14,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 발코니(전체 액세스)
- 목욕통
- HDMI 케이블
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 미혼 커플
- 야외 시설
- 소액 예금
- 어린이를위한 소액
- 흡연실 있음
- 수영장
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Double or Twin Room with Pool View 27m²
฿13,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 발코니(전체 액세스)
- 목욕통
- HDMI 케이블
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 미혼 커플
- 야외 시설
- 소액 예금
- 어린이를위한 소액
- 흡연실 있음
- 수영장
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Phuket, look no further than ETK Patong. The city center is merely two kilometers away, and the airport can be reached within 50 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, ETK Patong is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Guests can enjoy on-site features like Wi-Fi in public areas, laundry service/dry cleaning, room service, and a bar/pub. The hotel features 24 beautifully appointed guestrooms, each including satellite/cable TV, an in-room safe, and internet access. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as a garden, outdoor pool, and massage treatments. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the ETK Patong.
어메니티 / 특징
- Wardrobe or closet
- Tea/Coffee maker
- Air conditioning
- Safety deposit box
- Refrigerator
- Electric kettle
- Tumble dryer
- Desk
- Seating Area
- Dining area
- TV
- Telephone
- Flat-screen TV
- Cable channels
- Balcony
- Terrace
- Outdoor furniture
- Patio
- Socket near the bed
- Clothes rack
- Restaurant
- Bar
ETK Patong
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 ETK Patong모든 리뷰보기
4.3 Superior Garden View - Double or Twin Bed
긍정적
네거티브
- Very efficient staff and very helpful for booking the hotel.
- Staff at the hotel were friendly and offered help when needed.
- Nothing negative considering the cost.
The staff really helped me arrange all I needed for staying during the test and go scheme. Everything went smoothly.
4.0 Superior Garden View - Double or Twin Bed
긍정적 네거티브
easy and quick inbound, sweet and helpful staff, nice close to patong beach, large hotel with large rooms, nice and tidy.