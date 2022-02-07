PHUKET TEST & GO

ETK Patong - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.6
note avec
89 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
ETK Patong - Image 0
ETK Patong - Image 1
ETK Patong - Image 2
ETK Patong - Image 3
ETK Patong - Image 4
ETK Patong - Image 5
+24 Photos
2 COMMENTAIRES

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hotel Refund Policy
  • Cancellation up to 7 days before check-in - 100% refund.
  • Cancellation less than 7 days before check-in and no show - No refund
  • Change dates terms - Case by case and depend on dates and occupancy.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Garden View - Double or Twin Bed 26
฿12,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿10,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Baignoire
  • Câble HDMI
  • Options alimentaires halal
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Couples non mariés
  • Installations extérieures
  • Petit dépôt
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Piscine
  • Repas végétariens
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Pool Access Room 26
฿14,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Double or Twin Room with Pool View 27
฿13,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Phuket, look no further than ETK Patong. The city center is merely two kilometers away, and the airport can be reached within 50 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, ETK Patong is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Guests can enjoy on-site features like Wi-Fi in public areas, laundry service/dry cleaning, room service, and a bar/pub. The hotel features 24 beautifully appointed guestrooms, each including satellite/cable TV, an in-room safe, and internet access. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as a garden, outdoor pool, and massage treatments. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the ETK Patong.

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • Wardrobe or closet
  • Tea/Coffee maker
  • Air conditioning
  • Safety deposit box
  • Refrigerator
  • Electric kettle
  • Tumble dryer
  • Desk
  • Seating Area
  • Dining area
  • TV
  • Telephone
  • Flat-screen TV
  • Cable channels
  • Balcony
  • Terrace
  • Outdoor furniture
  • Patio
  • Socket near the bed
  • Clothes rack
  • Restaurant
  • Bar
But
4.1/5
Très bien
Basé sur 2 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
2
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de ETK Patong , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
🇦🇺Mark Bradbury

Révisé le 07/02/2022
Arrivé le 05/01/2022
4.3 Superior Garden View - Double or Twin Bed
Positifs     
  • Very efficient staff and very helpful for booking the hotel.
  • Staff at the hotel were friendly and offered help when needed.
Négatifs
  • Nothing negative considering the cost.

The staff really helped me arrange all I needed for staying during the test and go scheme. Everything went smoothly.

🇹🇭DUANGCHAN PEDERSEN

Révisé le 10/09/2021
Arrivé le 02/09/2021
4.0 Superior Garden View - Double or Twin Bed
Positifs     
  • to small refrigerator
Négatifs
  • non

easy and quick inbound, sweet and helpful staff, nice close to patong beach, large hotel with large rooms, nice and tidy.

Images du menu alimentaire

Adresse / Carte

19/10 Rat-u-thit road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

