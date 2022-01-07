Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room 25 m² ฿4,590 - 1 Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Connecting Room

HDMI Cable

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Non-Married Couples

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Grand Deluxe Room 29 m² ฿4,790 - 1 Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

HDMI Cable

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Non-Married Couples

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Bunk Bed Family 33 m² ฿13,500 - 1 Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

HDMI Cable

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Non-Married Couples

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Executive Room 36 m² ฿5,290 - 1 Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Bathtub

HDMI Cable

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Microwave

Non-Married Couples

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Family Connect 55 m² ฿9,300 - 1 Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Connecting Room

HDMI Cable

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Non-Married Couples

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

One of our top picks in Bangkok. Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 has a restaurant, outdoor swimming pool, a fitness centre and bar in Bangkok. Among the facilities at this property are a 24-hour front desk and room service, along with free WiFi throughout the property. The hotel features family rooms. All rooms are fitted with air conditioning, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a fridge, a kettle, a shower, a hairdryer and a desk. At the hotel the rooms include a wardrobe and a private bathroom. Guests at Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 can enjoy a buffet or an American breakfast. The accommodation offers a terrace. Arab Street is 1.4 miles from Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11, while Emporium Shopping Mall is 1.5 miles from the property. The nearest airport is Don Mueang International Airport, 12.4 miles from the hotel.

Amenities / Features Test & Go Package (Day 1) includes:

Stay in a modern room

3 meals per day per person

1 time COVID-19 screening test by RT-PCR per person at the Hotel

One complimentary antigen test kit (ATK) per person

Complimentary airport one-way pick up service on arrival

Complimentary Wifi Internet access in the room

43” smart TV with national and international channels

Complimentary drinking water, tea and coffee making in room

On-site medical staff from 7 am. to midnight

SHOW ALL HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels

Score 3.9 /5 Very Good Based on 6 reviews Rating 3 Excellent 1 Very Good 1 Average 1 Poor 0 Terrible Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇹🇭 Gunwatcharee Wetayawaigoon Arrived on 10/12/2021 4.9 Deluxe Room Positives I’m sorry to Eleven Hotel. I typed Elegance Bangkok Hotel but I don’t know why it went to Eleven Hotel. I did not stay in Eleven Hotel. Please take my earlier review out. My mistake. Please except my apology. I’m sorry to Eleven Hotel. I typed Elegance Bangkok Hotel but I don’t know why it went to Eleven Hotel. I did not stay in Eleven Hotel. Please take my earlier review out. My mistake. Please except my apology. 🇺🇸 Gunwatcharee Villecco Arrived on 10/12/2021 1.6 Deluxe Room Negatives I was quarantined for 10 days, NO HOT WATER IN THE SHOWER! The water pooled up in the shower! The drain was not working right. I reported to the front desk and asked to change the room, the front desk saying they will look for the new room, fixing the drain but I never got the new room.

In the dining area where we ate. There were so many fries and gnats. Gnats all over on the fruits plates and salad plates. I used elevator to come down to the dining room, we noticed that the elevator never been cleaned. I was quarantined for 10 days, NO HOT WATER IN THE SHOWER! The water pooled up in the shower! The drain was not working right. I reported to the front desk and asked to change the room, the front desk saying they will look for the new room, fixing the drain but I never got the new room.

In the dining area where we ate. There were so many fries and gnats. Gnats all over on the fruits plates and salad plates. I used elevator to come down to the dining room, we noticed that the elevator never been cleaned. 🇨🇦 Danielle Marie Tearne Arrived on 03/12/2021 4.8 Deluxe Room Positives Excellent customer service.

Very clean accommodations. Negatives None. Eleven Hotel Bangkok went above and beyond for me. I stayed with them for the mandatory one day Quarantine program upon arriving in Thailand. From the start they were quick to communicate with via email to confirm the stay and make sure I have everything I needed. The room was bright, clean and well maintained. The bed was comfy and the meals were good. There was a longer delay for my PCR test from the lap and they gave me a great deal on a second night. Their customer service was stellar, their staff kind and I would highly recommend staying with Eleven Hotel Bangkok! 🇬🇧 Christopher Morgan Arrived on 21/05/2021 5.0 Deluxe Room Positives Staff, cleanliness, room standard,WiFi speed excellent. Negatives No balcony or open window,but didn't' really matter. Myself and my brother stayed in a connecting room which was very good. In my opinion 11 hotel is a very good choice for ASQ . Staff are excellent and reception were always contactable if needed. The nurse doing the covid tests was also very good . I recommend the hotel to anyone arriving in bangkok 🇫🇷 Charles Ferreux Arrived on 24/04/2021 4.3 Deluxe Room Positives Helpful staff Negatives Not the hotel’s fault but the 1h allowance out of the room was banned during my stay. Did 10 days quarantine in this ASQ hotel. Felt long enough. 15 days would have been too long for me. It’s quite hard but doable. As long as you accept this isolation state. I would recommend this hotel. Reasonable price for a good value. 🇺🇸 Robert Allen Lorenz Arrived on 11/04/2021 2.6 Deluxe Room Positives Quiet room=AC good bed y pillows great! Negatives Terrible FOOD!!= Chili Cheese Nachos=NO CHILI NO CHEDDAR CHEESE Fried flour tortillas!- COLD EGGS!- TOO damn much rice!! no knife!-

no communication of tests or free time

vinyl floor seams held together with clear packaging tape Hotel fine for room but lacks any true food program=Q in room you look forward to your MEALS!!!= Food is a major issue= can not substitute bacon for BOILED HAM!!!= NO American eats salad for breakfast!!!= Bread should be toasted y PLAIN white bread= bread seemed to have dry rice grains in Bread!!!(hard on teeth y chewing)All food served at room temp=coffee,meat,soup,eggs! Food delivered at random times depending on day of the week! Asked for pain pill =got 3rd degree as to WHY== got 1 pill which did almost NOTHING!

Hotel Offer Brochure