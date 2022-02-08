Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Emporium Suites by Chatrium in a prioritized manner, and Emporium Suites by Chatrium will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 1 Adult Deluxe Room 55 m² ฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Bathtub

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Microwave

Swimming Pool

Work Space SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 1 Adult Grand Deluxe Room 65 m² ฿12,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Bathtub

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Microwave

Swimming Pool

Work Space SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 1 Adult Executive Deluxe Room 80 m² ฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Bathtub

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Microwave

Swimming Pool

Washing Machine

Work Space SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 1 Adult One Bedroom Suite 95 m² ฿14,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Bathtub

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Swimming Pool

Washing Machine

Work Space SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 1 Adult 1-Bedroom Deluxe 115 m² ฿15,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Bathtub

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Swimming Pool

Washing Machine

Work Space SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 1 Adult 2-Bedroom Suite 135 m² ฿26,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿13,000 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Bathtub

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Swimming Pool

Washing Machine

Work Space SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 1 Adult 2-Bedroom Executive Suite 160 m² ฿30,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿15,000 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Bathtub

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Swimming Pool

Washing Machine

Work Space

The 5-star Emporium Suites by Chatrium is located atop the stylish Emporium Shopping Center, gazing out onto the greenery of Benjasiri Park. Located on Sukhumvit Road and attached to the Phrom Phong BTS station, it offers easy access to the rest of Bangkok as well as on-site shopping, entertainment, and restaurants. Rooms are suite style, spacious and elegantly decorated with all commanding spectacular views of Bangkok. Facilities include a free-form swimming pool, outdoor Jacuzzi, fully equipped fitness center and Smart TV for every room type. Offering the ultimate in contemporary luxury living combined with renowned Thai hospitality, Emporium Suites by Chatrium incorporates the convenience of a serviced suite with the amenities and service of a 5-star hotel.

Amenities / Features Business Center

Fitness Center

Swimming Pool

Garden

Spa by THANN Sanctuary

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels