Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Emporium Suites by Chatrium in a prioritized manner, and Emporium Suites by Chatrium will directly collect payment from you.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 1 Adult
Deluxe Room 55m²
฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- Bathtub
- Fitness Allowed
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Microwave
- Swimming Pool
- Work Space
Maximum of 1 Adult
Grand Deluxe Room 65m²
฿12,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- Bathtub
- Fitness Allowed
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Microwave
- Swimming Pool
- Work Space
Maximum of 1 Adult
Executive Deluxe Room 80m²
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- Bathtub
- Fitness Allowed
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Microwave
- Swimming Pool
- Washing Machine
- Work Space
Maximum of 1 Adult
One Bedroom Suite 95m²
฿14,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- Bathtub
- Fitness Allowed
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Swimming Pool
- Washing Machine
- Work Space
Maximum of 1 Adult
1-Bedroom Deluxe 115m²
฿15,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- Bathtub
- Fitness Allowed
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Swimming Pool
- Washing Machine
- Work Space
Maximum of 1 Adult
2-Bedroom Suite 135m²
฿26,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- Bathtub
- Fitness Allowed
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Swimming Pool
- Washing Machine
- Work Space
Maximum of 1 Adult
2-Bedroom Executive Suite 160m²
฿30,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿15,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- Bathtub
- Fitness Allowed
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Swimming Pool
- Washing Machine
- Work Space
The 5-star Emporium Suites by Chatrium is located atop the stylish Emporium Shopping Center, gazing out onto the greenery of Benjasiri Park. Located on Sukhumvit Road and attached to the Phrom Phong BTS station, it offers easy access to the rest of Bangkok as well as on-site shopping, entertainment, and restaurants. Rooms are suite style, spacious and elegantly decorated with all commanding spectacular views of Bangkok. Facilities include a free-form swimming pool, outdoor Jacuzzi, fully equipped fitness center and Smart TV for every room type. Offering the ultimate in contemporary luxury living combined with renowned Thai hospitality, Emporium Suites by Chatrium incorporates the convenience of a serviced suite with the amenities and service of a 5-star hotel.
Amenities / Features
- Business Center
- Fitness Center
- Swimming Pool
- Garden
- Spa by THANN Sanctuary
