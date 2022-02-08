Buri Tara Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Buri Tara Resort (SHA Plus+) is conveniently located on Ao Nang Beach, only 150 meters away from Ao Nang's center and the stunning Noparattara Beach. It is within walking distance of just about everything you will need during your stay. Guests are offered a choice of accommodation which includes 50 superior rooms and 19 deluxe rooms. All rooms are air-conditioned, providing a comfortable and luxurious base for a couple or family. Buri Tara Resort (SHA Plus+) is a special place situated in one of the most beautiful parts of Thailand, and guests will realize that after lounging peacefully at the poolside bar and enjoying treatments offered at the on-site spa. A memorable resort for a memorable holiday, Buri Tara Resort (SHA Plus+) will give you the stay you've been looking for.