布里塔拉度假村 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

布里塔拉度假村 (SHA Plus+) 位于奥南海滩，交通便利，距离奥南中心和迷人的诺帕拉塔拉海滩仅 150 米。步行即可到达您在逗留期间所需的一切。为客人提供多种住宿选择，其中包括 50 间高级客房和 19 间豪华客房。所有客房都装有空调，为情侣或家庭提供舒适而豪华的下榻之地。布里塔拉度假村 (SHA Plus+) 位于泰国最美丽的地区之一，是一个特殊的地方，客人在池畔酒吧安静地休息并享受现场水疗中心提供的护理后，会意识到这一点。一个难忘的度假胜地，让您度过难忘的假期，布里塔拉度假村 (SHA Plus+) 将为您提供一直在寻找的住宿。

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 布里塔拉度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 布里塔拉度假村 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。

合作伙伴酒店 SAii皮皮岛村 8.7 用

3402 评论 从 ฿-1