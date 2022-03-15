Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Within walking distance from some of Krabi’s finest beach such as Phra Nang Bay, Chada Thai Village offers a romantic atmosphere and picturesque views over the pool and the serene gardens. Beautiful and spacious interiors throughout the sprawling resort enhance the splendor of guests’ holiday. Krabi International Airport is 18.5 kilometers away, and airport transfer is available. Thai inspired buildings, ranging from two to three stories tall, combine the best in traditional style with modern comforts. Corporate travelers will find this an ideal setting with an on-site business center and meeting facilities. A range of services are provided and include babysitting, laundry, room service, and tours. On-site facilities are also abundant, with a fitness center, outdoor pool, and spa providing several ways to unwind. For your reservation at Chada Thai Village, simply submit your requested dates below and complete our secure online booking form.