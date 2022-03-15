KRABI TEST & GO

Chada Thai Village - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.9
rating with
691 reviews
Updated on March 15, 2022
Chada Thai Village - Image 0
Chada Thai Village - Image 1
Chada Thai Village - Image 2
Chada Thai Village - Image 3
Chada Thai Village - Image 4
Chada Thai Village - Image 5
+42 photos
QUICK RESPONSE

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Within walking distance from some of Krabi’s finest beach such as Phra Nang Bay, Chada Thai Village offers a romantic atmosphere and picturesque views over the pool and the serene gardens. Beautiful and spacious interiors throughout the sprawling resort enhance the splendor of guests’ holiday. Krabi International Airport is 18.5 kilometers away, and airport transfer is available. Thai inspired buildings, ranging from two to three stories tall, combine the best in traditional style with modern comforts. Corporate travelers will find this an ideal setting with an on-site business center and meeting facilities. A range of services are provided and include babysitting, laundry, room service, and tours. On-site facilities are also abundant, with a fitness center, outdoor pool, and spa providing several ways to unwind. For your reservation at Chada Thai Village, simply submit your requested dates below and complete our secure online booking form.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Chada Thai Village, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Chada Thai Village
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

260 Moo 2, Tambon Aonang, Muang, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
rating with
3402 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Krabi La Playa Resort
8
rating with
1021 reviews
From ฿-1
Ananta Burin Resort
8.2
rating with
1479 reviews
From ฿-1
The Small Resort
8.1
rating with
900 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi Aquamarine Resort
7.9
rating with
755 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi Cha Da Resort
7.5
rating with
634 reviews
From ฿-1
Vacation Village Phra Nang Inn
7.9
rating with
2864 reviews
From ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort
8.1
rating with
3503 reviews
From ฿-1
The Scene Cliff View Villas
9.1
rating with
221 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU