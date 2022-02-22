KRABI TEST & GO

Ananta Burin Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.2
rating with
1479 reviews
Updated on February 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Ananta Burin Resort in a prioritized manner, and Ananta Burin Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy

Fully refundable deposit in the case of: COE rejected, Flight cancellation, if government rules change

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Pool View 32
฿18,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿6,990 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,490 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,490 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • ฿5,000 Deposit
  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Connecting Room
  • Fitness Allowed
  • Internet - Wifi
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Pool Access 32
฿20,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿16,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,990 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,490 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • ฿5,000 Deposit
  • Balcony
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Pool Access Fantasy 41
฿26,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿20,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿15,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,290 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,390 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,090 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • ฿5,000 Deposit
  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Fantasy 41
฿20,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿16,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿6,990 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,490 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • ฿5,000 Deposit
  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Connecting Room
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Triple Fantasy 41
฿25,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿19,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,890 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,190 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,990 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • ฿5,000 Deposit
  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Krabi, look no further than Ananta Burin Resort. Only 27 km away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. For those of you who want to venture out, Massage Corner, Ao Nang Krabi Boxing Stadium, Nopparathara Beach are just some of the attractions available to visitors. Ananta Burin Resort also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Krabi. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. The ambiance of Ananta Burin Resort is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including hot tub, outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids), garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Krabi, make Ananta Burin Resort your home away from home.

Address / Map

166 Moo 3, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

