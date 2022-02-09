KRABI TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Krabi Aquamarine Resort in a prioritized manner, and Krabi Aquamarine Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Krabi Aquamarine Resort & Spa is located in the Nopparat Thara area of Krabi. The hotel lies 1 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. For those of you who want to venture out, Ao Nang, Friend Art Gallery, Massage Corner are just some of the attractions available to visitors. Also, a few steps from Aonang Landmark, Walking Street and Night Life At Krabi Aquamarine Resort & Spa, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, separate living room, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non-smoking rooms to please the most discerning guest. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include an outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids) are designed for escape and relaxation. Whatever your purpose of visit, Krabi Aquamarine Resort & Spa is an excellent choice for your stay in Krabi.

169 Moo 3, Ao Nang, Nopparat Thara, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

