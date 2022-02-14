KRABI TEST & GO

Krabi La Playa Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8
rating with
1021 reviews
Updated on February 14, 2022
Krabi La Playa Resort - Image 0
Krabi La Playa Resort - Image 1
Krabi La Playa Resort - Image 2
Krabi La Playa Resort - Image 3
Krabi La Playa Resort - Image 4
Krabi La Playa Resort - Image 5
+40 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
30% DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Krabi La Playa Resort in a prioritized manner, and Krabi La Playa Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Krabi La Playa Resort (SHA Plus+) is surrounded by two acres of exquisitely designed gardens. The resort has 123 guestrooms overlooking the Andaman Sea. The bus service from the airport takes less than 30 minutes to reach the Krabi La Playa Resort (SHA Plus+). Facilities for the physically handicapped are also available to ensure all guests have a comfortable and enjoyable time. Asian and Western cuisine, as well as vegetarian dishes, are also available at the Krabi La Playa Resort (SHA Plus+). Guests can indulge in a traditional Thai massage and do a few laps in the unique swimming pool. For your reservation at Krabi La Playa Resort (SHA Plus+), please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

Amenities / Features

  • Free WiFi
  • Swimming Pools
  • Spa / Massage
  • Restaurant
  • Bars
  • Exercise room
  • Pool table
  • Garden
SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Krabi La Playa Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Krabi La Playa Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Hotel Offer Brochure

Address / Map

143 Moo 3, T.Aonang, A.Muang, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
rating with
3402 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The Small Resort
8.1
rating with
900 reviews
From ฿-1
Chada Thai Village
7.9
rating with
691 reviews
From ฿-1
Vacation Village Phra Nang Inn
7.9
rating with
2864 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi Aquamarine Resort
7.9
rating with
755 reviews
From ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort
8.1
rating with
3503 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi Cha Da Resort
7.5
rating with
634 reviews
From ฿-1
The Scene Cliff View Villas
9.1
rating with
221 reviews
From ฿-1
Alisea Pool Villas
8.6
rating with
180 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU