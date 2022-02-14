Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Krabi La Playa Resort in a prioritized manner, and Krabi La Playa Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Krabi La Playa Resort (SHA Plus+) is surrounded by two acres of exquisitely designed gardens. The resort has 123 guestrooms overlooking the Andaman Sea. The bus service from the airport takes less than 30 minutes to reach the Krabi La Playa Resort (SHA Plus+). Facilities for the physically handicapped are also available to ensure all guests have a comfortable and enjoyable time. Asian and Western cuisine, as well as vegetarian dishes, are also available at the Krabi La Playa Resort (SHA Plus+). Guests can indulge in a traditional Thai massage and do a few laps in the unique swimming pool. For your reservation at Krabi La Playa Resort (SHA Plus+), please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

Amenities / Features Free WiFi

Swimming Pools

Spa / Massage

Restaurant

Bars

Exercise room

Pool table

Garden

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels

Score 0.0 /5 Unrated Based on 0 reviews Rating 0 Excellent 0 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible Krabi La Playa Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Krabi La Playa Resort SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.

Hotel Offer Brochure