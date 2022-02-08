Buri Tara Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

ブリタラリゾート（SHA Plus +）は、アオナンビーチの便利な場所にあり、アオナンの中心部と見事なノパラタラビーチからわずか150mです。滞在中に必要なものすべてが徒歩圏内にあります。 50室のスーペリアルームと19室のデラックスルームを含む宿泊施設からお選びいただけます。全室にエアコンが完備されており、カップルやご家族に快適で豪華な拠点を提供しています。ブリタラリゾート（SHA Plus +）は、タイで最も美しい場所の1つに位置する特別な場所であり、プールサイドバーで静かにくつろいだり、敷地内のスパでトリートメントを楽しんだりすると、ゲストは気付くでしょう。思い出に残る休暇を過ごすための思い出に残るリゾート、ブリタラリゾート（SHA Plus +）は、あなたが探していた滞在を提供します。

