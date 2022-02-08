KRABI TEST & GO

Buri Tara Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.9

2714 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Buri Tara Resort - Image 0
Buri Tara Resort - Image 1
Buri Tara Resort - Image 2
Buri Tara Resort - Image 3
Buri Tara Resort - Image 4
Buri Tara Resort - Image 5
+21 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Buri Tara Resort(SHA Plus+)는 Ao Nang 해변에 편리하게 위치해 있으며, Ao Nang의 중심가와 멋진 Noparattara 해변에서 단 150m 떨어져 있습니다. 머무는 동안 필요한 모든 것이 도보 거리에 있습니다. 투숙객은 50개의 수페리어룸과 19개의 디럭스룸이 있는 숙박 시설을 선택할 수 있습니다. 모든 객실에는 에어컨이 설치되어 있어 커플이나 가족이 편안하고 고급스러운 숙박을 즐길 수 있습니다. Buri Tara Resort(SHA Plus+)는 태국에서 가장 아름다운 지역 중 하나에 위치한 특별한 장소이며, 손님들은 풀사이드 바에서 평화롭게 휴식을 취하고 구내 스파에서 제공되는 트리트먼트를 즐긴 후에 깨닫게 될 것입니다. 기억에 남을 휴가를 위한 기억에 남을 리조트, 부리타라 리조트(SHA Plus+)가 당신이 찾고 있던 숙박을 제공할 것입니다.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Buri Tara Resort 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Buri Tara Resort
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

159/1 Moo. 3 , Aonang Soi 8 Road, T.Aonang , Muang, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

파트너 호텔

사이 피피 아일랜드 빌리지
8.7
평가
3402 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

스몰 리조트
8.1
평가
900 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
크라비 라 플라야 리조트
8
평가
1021 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
차다 타이 빌리지
7.9
평가
691 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
크라비 아쿠아마린 리조트
7.9
평가
755 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
베케이션 빌리지 프라낭 인
7.9
평가
2864 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
피스 라구나 리조트
8.1
평가
3503 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
크라비 차 다 리조트
7.5
평가
634 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
씬 클리프 뷰 빌라
9.1
평가
221 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU