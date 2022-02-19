Bhu Nga Thani Resort & Spa - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Located on Krabi's Railay Beach, travelers rooming at Bhu Nga Thani Resort & Spa can simply relax without the crowds that seem present at every other beach town. The property can be reached with a 45-minute drive from the airport, or guest may arrive via boat from Phuket. Guests will certainly have a wide range of water sports to choose from, but another popular highlight activity is rock climbing on Railay. Bhu Nga Thani Resort & Spa can help organize these activities and others including a sunset cruise, island-hopping, snorkeling, and jungle trekking. The on-site dining establishment is open to allow guests more flexibility in their vacationing, and many other eateries are set within walking distance from the resort. Stay on the most developed beach in Krabi while getting that much needed escape when you choose Bhu Nga Thani Resort & Spa.