布雅塔尼度假村及水疗中心 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Bhu Nga Thani Resort & Spa 位于甲米的莱利海滩，入住 Bhu Nga Thani Resort & Spa 的旅客可以轻松地放松身心，而不会像其他海滩小镇那样拥挤。酒店距离机场有 45 分钟车程，客人也可以从普吉岛乘船抵达。客人肯定会有多种水上运动可供选择，但另一个受欢迎的亮点活动是莱利的攀岩活动。 Bhu Nga Thani Resort & Spa 可以帮助组织这些活动和其他活动，包括日落巡游、环岛游、浮潜和丛林徒步旅行。酒店内的餐饮场所开放，让客人在度假时有更大的灵活性，许多其他餐馆都位于度假村的步行范围内。当您选择 Bhu Nga Thani Resort & Spa 时，留在甲米最发达的海滩上，同时获得急需的逃离。