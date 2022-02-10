PHUKET TEST & GO

Baan Boa Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.3
rating with
354 reviews
Updated on February 10, 2022
Baan Boa Resort - Image 0
Baan Boa Resort - Image 1
Baan Boa Resort - Image 2
Baan Boa Resort - Image 3
Baan Boa Resort - Image 4
Baan Boa Resort - Image 5
+35 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Baan Boa Resort in a prioritized manner, and Baan Boa Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Baan Boa Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Located close to the beach and mountains with a great view of Patong, this compact, luxury 3-star hotel is near enough to the action in Patong, but far enough away to retain a peaceful atmosphere. Shopping, entertainment, and colorful nightlife are within walking distance, and the beach is only a few meters away from the hotel. Rentals can be made by the day, week, or month. The free-form swimming pool and whirlpool are at your disposal, while on-site features include a tour desk, wireless Internet access, a tailor shop, and massage facilities. There are also a number of restaurants and bars open until late serving a range of local and international dishes and refreshing drinks. To continue with your reservation at Baan Boa Resort, please enter your arrival and departure date into our secure online form.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Baan Boa Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Baan Boa Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

16 Taweevong Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand

Partner Hotels

Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Seaview Patong Hotel
7.8
rating with
640 reviews
From ฿-1
Sea Pearl Beach Resort
8.8
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
Patong Merlin Hotel
7.9
rating with
541 reviews
From ฿-1
Ramaburin Resort
8.1
rating with
715 reviews
From ฿-1
Amari Phuket
8.9
rating with
1962 reviews
From ฿-1
Holiday Inn Resort Phuket
8.7
rating with
2348 reviews
From ฿-1
Paripas Patong Resort
8.3
rating with
1882 reviews
From ฿-1
Deevana Plaza Hotel Phuket Patong
8.4
rating with
915 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU