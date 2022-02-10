Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Located close to the beach and mountains with a great view of Patong, this compact, luxury 3-star hotel is near enough to the action in Patong, but far enough away to retain a peaceful atmosphere. Shopping, entertainment, and colorful nightlife are within walking distance, and the beach is only a few meters away from the hotel. Rentals can be made by the day, week, or month. The free-form swimming pool and whirlpool are at your disposal, while on-site features include a tour desk, wireless Internet access, a tailor shop, and massage facilities. There are also a number of restaurants and bars open until late serving a range of local and international dishes and refreshing drinks. To continue with your reservation at Baan Boa Resort, please enter your arrival and departure date into our secure online form.

