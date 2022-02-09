BANGKOK TEST & GO

Asia Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.7
rating with
19094 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Asia Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
Asia Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
Asia Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
Asia Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
Asia Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
Asia Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+42 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

With its ideal location close to shopping areas and its direct connection to the Ratchathewi skytrain station, Asia Hotel Bangkok is a popular choice with visitors looking to stay in Bangkok. The hotel is just 45-minutes from both the domestic and international airports. Visitors can stroll down to the Siam area for a plethora of shopping and dining venues or take the skytrain for even quicker access to Siam and many other major shopping venues like Terminal 21 and Emporium. A number of on-site restaurants offer reasonably-priced meals and guests can relax in the hotel's two swimming pools after a long day of shopping. To make your reservation at Asia Hotel Bangkok, please use our secure online booking form.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Asia Hotel Bangkok, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Asia Hotel Bangkok
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

296 Phayathai Road, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
rating with
609 reviews
From ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
rating with
2605 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
rating with
2062 reviews
From ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
rating with
7337 reviews
From ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
rating with
2458 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
rating with
4953 reviews
From ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
rating with
6272 reviews
From ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
rating with
57 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU