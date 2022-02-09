Asia Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

BANGKOK TEST & GO

With its ideal location close to shopping areas and its direct connection to the Ratchathewi skytrain station, Asia Hotel Bangkok is a popular choice with visitors looking to stay in Bangkok. The hotel is just 45-minutes from both the domestic and international airports. Visitors can stroll down to the Siam area for a plethora of shopping and dining venues or take the skytrain for even quicker access to Siam and many other major shopping venues like Terminal 21 and Emporium. A number of on-site restaurants offer reasonably-priced meals and guests can relax in the hotel's two swimming pools after a long day of shopping. To make your reservation at Asia Hotel Bangkok, please use our secure online booking form.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

296 Phayathai Road, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

