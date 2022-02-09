BANGKOK TEST & GO

Asia Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.7

19094 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
Asia Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
Asia Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
Asia Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
Asia Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
Asia Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
Asia Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+42 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

With its ideal location close to shopping areas and its direct connection to the Ratchathewi skytrain station, Asia Hotel Bangkok is a popular choice with visitors looking to stay in Bangkok. The hotel is just 45-minutes from both the domestic and international airports. Visitors can stroll down to the Siam area for a plethora of shopping and dining venues or take the skytrain for even quicker access to Siam and many other major shopping venues like Terminal 21 and Emporium. A number of on-site restaurants offer reasonably-priced meals and guests can relax in the hotel's two swimming pools after a long day of shopping. To make your reservation at Asia Hotel Bangkok, please use our secure online booking form.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Asia Hotel Bangkok 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Asia Hotel Bangkok
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

296 Phayathai Road, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
평가
609 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
평가
2605 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
평가
2062 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
평가
7337 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
평가
2458 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
평가
4953 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
평가
6272 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
평가
57 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU