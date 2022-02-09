BANGKOK TEST & GO

Asia Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.7
waardering met
19094 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Asia Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
Asia Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
Asia Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
Asia Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
Asia Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
Asia Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+42 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

With its ideal location close to shopping areas and its direct connection to the Ratchathewi skytrain station, Asia Hotel Bangkok is a popular choice with visitors looking to stay in Bangkok. The hotel is just 45-minutes from both the domestic and international airports. Visitors can stroll down to the Siam area for a plethora of shopping and dining venues or take the skytrain for even quicker access to Siam and many other major shopping venues like Terminal 21 and Emporium. A number of on-site restaurants offer reasonably-priced meals and guests can relax in the hotel's two swimming pools after a long day of shopping. To make your reservation at Asia Hotel Bangkok, please use our secure online booking form.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Asia Hotel Bangkok , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Asia Hotel Bangkok
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

296 Phayathai Road, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
waardering met
609 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
waardering met
2605 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
waardering met
2062 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
waardering met
7337 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
waardering met
2458 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
waardering met
4953 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
waardering met
6272 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
waardering met
57 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU