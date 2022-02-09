BANGKOK TEST & GO

Asia Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.7
Bewertung mit
19094 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
Asia Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
Asia Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
Asia Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
Asia Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
Asia Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
Asia Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+42 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional Covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

With its ideal location close to shopping areas and its direct connection to the Ratchathewi skytrain station, Asia Hotel Bangkok is a popular choice with visitors looking to stay in Bangkok. The hotel is just 45-minutes from both the domestic and international airports. Visitors can stroll down to the Siam area for a plethora of shopping and dining venues or take the skytrain for even quicker access to Siam and many other major shopping venues like Terminal 21 and Emporium. A number of on-site restaurants offer reasonably-priced meals and guests can relax in the hotel's two swimming pools after a long day of shopping. To make your reservation at Asia Hotel Bangkok, please use our secure online booking form.



Adresse / Karte

296 Phayathai Road, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

