Phuket
7.7
rating with
5484 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Perfectly located in the famous Patong area, this property places you in the center of all the hustle and bustle the city has to offer. Offering comfortable, spacious, and fully equipped accommodations, brilliantly designed to meet the needs of all guests. Patong is one of the hotspots in Thailand that is mainly visited by tourists, either for a long holiday or a short weekend trip. The resort offers privacy and personalized service to its visitors. A stay here provides the perfect opportunity to explore a wide variety of recreational opportunities, or guests can simply capture the panoramic sea vistas within easy walking distance. Get luxurious with authentic tropical experiences, enchanted by the natural charms of Amata Patong (SHA Plus+), one of the world’s prestigious resort islands on the Andaman Sea.

189/29 Rat-U-Thit 200 Pee Rd.,, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

