PHUKET TEST & GO

アマタパトン - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.7

5484レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Amata Patong - Image 0
Amata Patong - Image 1
Amata Patong - Image 2
Amata Patong - Image 3
Amata Patong - Image 4
Amata Patong - Image 5
+35 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にアマタパトン 直接連絡し、 アマタパトンが直接支払いを回収します。

Amata Patong is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

有名なパトンエリアという絶好のロケーションにあるこのホテルは、街が提供するすべての喧騒の中心に位置しています。すべてのゲストのニーズを満たすように見事に設計された、快適で広々とした設備の整った宿泊施設を提供します。パトンはタイのホットスポットの1つで、主に観光客が長い休暇や週末の短い旅行で訪れます。リゾートは、訪問者にプライバシーと個別のサービスを提供しています。ここでの滞在は、さまざまなレクリエーションの機会を探索する絶好の機会を提供します。または、ゲストは徒歩圏内でパノラマの海の景色を簡単にキャプチャできます。アンダマン海にある世界的に有名なリゾートアイランドの1つであるアマタパトン（SHA Plus +）の自然の魅力に魅了され、本格的な熱帯の体験で贅沢なひとときをお過ごしください。

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
アマタパトンゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す アマタパトン
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

189/29 Rat-U-Thit 200 Pee Rd.,, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

パートナーホテル

アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1
プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

グランドメルキュールプーケットパトン
8.4
との評価
1011 レビュー
から ฿-1
マイフレンズホテル
8.4
との評価
342 レビュー
から ฿-1
ランタンリゾーツパトン
8.2
との評価
1706 レビュー
から ฿-1
Expat Hotel
7.8
との評価
689 レビュー
から ฿-1
C＆Nホテル
8.3
との評価
997 レビュー
から ฿-1
ゲストハウス-アパート
6.2
との評価
21 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホリデイインリゾートプーケット
8.7
との評価
2348 レビュー
から ฿-1
Kudo Hotel
9
との評価
279 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU