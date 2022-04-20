PHUKET TEST & GO

Утопия Лофт - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
9
оценка с
2
Обновление April 20, 2022
Utopia Loft - Image 0
Utopia Loft - Image 1
Utopia Loft - Image 2
Utopia Loft - Image 3
Utopia Loft - Image 4
Utopia Loft - Image 5
+28 фотографии

Помните, что вы должны соответствовать всем дополнительные требования для входа в covid , в том числе подать заявку на Таиландский проездной для въезда в Таиланд.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Utopia Loft is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Утопия Лофт , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Утопия Лофт
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

3/133 Soi Suanwat, Rawai, Muang Phuket, Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

Отели-партнеры

Lotus Bleu Resort & Restaurant
7.7
рейтинг с
8 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Блю Бич Гранд Резорт энд Спа
9.2
рейтинг с
1 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort 4 звезд
8.5
рейтинг с
1522 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Seabed Grand Hotel Пхукет
8.7
рейтинг с
155 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Ashlee Hub Патонг
7.8
рейтинг с
1287 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Даблтри Хилтон Пхукет Бантай Резорт
8.5
рейтинг с
131 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
рейтинг с
2576 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
8.4
рейтинг с
886 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Найхарн Бич Резорт
9
рейтинг с
188 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Виллы "Вавилон" с бассейном
8.8
рейтинг с
136 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Най Харн
8.9
рейтинг с
1715 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Peace Blue Naiharn Naturist Resort Пхукет
8.8
рейтинг с
8 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Vijitt Resort Phuket, Пхукет
8.5
рейтинг с
868 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Shore at Katathani - Только для взрослых
9.1
рейтинг с
1044 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach
7.9
рейтинг с
50 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Кататани Пхукет Бич Резорт
8.5
рейтинг с
2722 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU