Cross Pattaya Pratamnak (SHA Certified) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Cross Pattaya Pratamnak (SHA Certified)Treat yourself to a relaxing stay just minutes from the Pattaya city center at Cross Pattaya Pratamnak (SHA Certified). Variety is the spice of life. Cross Pattaya Pratamnak (SHA Certified) offers an abundance of choices in activities, with its location just 1.1 km from the Pattaya City Sign - Viewpoint.Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at Cross Pattaya Pratamnak (SHA Certified). Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. Parking is provided free of charge for guests. The hotel provides front desk services such as concierge service for guests' convenience.While lodging at this wonderful hotel, a charming and cozy on-site fireplace will keep you warm on cold days and nights. Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the laundry service offered at Cross Pattaya Pratamnak (SHA Certified). The hotel's daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice. Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Guestrooms are fitted with all the amenities you need for a good night's sleep. To enhance your stay, rooms at the hotel come with blackout curtains and air conditioning. The specially-designed rooms at Cross Pattaya Pratamnak (SHA Certified) offer more than one layout option, including rooms that have a balcony or terrace. You may be assured to know that mini bar is available in rooms.You can always stay fresh and clean with toiletries, bathrobes and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWake up with no worries at Cross Pattaya Pratamnak (SHA Certified), where breakfast can be provided in house. What's better than a good cup of coffee? Start every vacation day at the hotel with an energizing cup of quality coffee. Throughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options at the hotel. Once there, be sure to check out bar for some in-house nighttime fun.The hotel even has in-house cooking amenities such as BBQ facilities for its most selective guests.Throughout the day, you can enjoy the activities offered at Cross Pattaya Pratamnak (SHA Certified). While you're there, be sure to take some time to explore the easily accessible beach. The many offerings at Cross Pattaya Pratamnak (SHA Certified) ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool. With the hotel's fitness facility, you can either get in your daily workout, or just sweat out your jet lag.Around the propertyWith its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to all Pattaya has to offer. You're sure to want to visit Pattaya Hill Top located 960 m away, among the most sought-after photographs for anyone visiting Pattaya.