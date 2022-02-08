PATTAYA TEST & GO

The Sun Xclusive Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.1
waardering met
856 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
The Sun Xclusive Hotel - Image 0
The Sun Xclusive Hotel - Image 1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel - Image 2
The Sun Xclusive Hotel - Image 3
The Sun Xclusive Hotel - Image 4
The Sun Xclusive Hotel - Image 5
+21 foto's
SNELLE REACTIE
REFUND POLICY
100% STORTING

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Dit hotel heeft 83 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de The Sun Xclusive Hotel The Sun Xclusive Hotel zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Hotel Refund Policy

No-Show will be fully charged. If booking cancelled before 10 days of arrival refund requests will be accepted deducting the processing fees.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Room (Limited View) 26
฿11,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Bad
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Werkruimte
  • Yogamat
Maximaal 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Room 26
฿11,496 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,496 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,300 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Werkruimte
  • Yogamat
Maximaal 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 28
฿13,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,600 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Yogamat
Maximaal 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Executive Room 35
฿14,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,800 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Yogamat

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Pattaya, look no further than The Sun Xclusive Hotel (SHA Certified). From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. The Sun Xclusive Hotel (SHA Certified) is located at the corner between the Pattaya Second Road and Thap Praya Road. With its prime location, the hotel is very convenient for guests to go anywhere in South Pattaya, especially Walking Street which is within walking distance from the hotel. The Sun Xclusive Hotel (SHA Certified) offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy Wi-Fi in public areas. Experience high quality room facilities such as a shower, coffee/tea maker, LCD/plasma screen TV, air conditioning, and in-room safe to help you recharge after a long day. The hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. The Sun Xclusive Hotel (SHA Certified) is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Pattaya.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij The Sun Xclusive Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR The Sun Xclusive Hotel
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

358/27 M.10 Thap Phraya Rd. T.Nongprue A.Banglamung, South Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
waardering met
314 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
waardering met
463 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
waardering met
261 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
waardering met
8 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
waardering met
7 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
waardering met
29 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
waardering met
593 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU