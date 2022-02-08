Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in zeer hoge vraag right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Dit hotel heeft 101 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!
Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Sunshine Vista Hotel Sunshine Vista Hotel zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.
Hotel Refund Policy
In case government changes the policy, refund will be adjusted according to the new package.
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximaal 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Room 36m²
฿11,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
Kenmerken
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- Bad
- Fitness toegestaan
- HDMI kabel
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Ongetrouwde stellen
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
- Zwembad
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Werkruimte
- Yogamat
Maximaal 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Room 36m²
฿11,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
Kenmerken
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- Bad
- Fitness toegestaan
- HDMI kabel
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Magnetron
- Ongetrouwde stellen
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
- Zwembad
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Werkruimte
- Yogamat
Maximaal 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Studio with Kitchenette and Balcony 47m²
฿13,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
Kenmerken
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- Bad
- Fitness toegestaan
- HDMI kabel
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Keuken
- Magnetron
- Ongetrouwde stellen
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
- Zwembad
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Werkruimte
- Yogamat
Maximaal 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
One Bedroom Suite 72m²
฿22,050 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿22,050 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,250 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
Kenmerken
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- Bad
- Aansluitende Kamer
- Familie suites
- Fitness toegestaan
- HDMI kabel
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Keuken
- Magnetron
- Ongetrouwde stellen
- Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
- Zwembad
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Werkruimte
- Yogamat
These serviced apartments offer an alternative to hotels, offering spacious, comfortable, and fully equipped living spaces. Each of the apartments feature a kitchen, living areas, and dining areas, making them the perfect retreat for families and couples alike. In-house facilities include the Terra Cotta restaurant serving an array of Thai and Western cuisine, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a luxurious swimming pool. Sunshine Vista Hotel is situated in a convenient location, in close proximity to everything Pattaya has to offer, while still exuding a peaceful ambience, offering the perfect balance between recreation and relaxation. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Sunshine Vista Hotel.
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Als u te gast was bij Sunshine Vista Hotel
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Sunshine Vista HotelZIE ALLE REVIEWS
Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go