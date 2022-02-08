PATTAYA TEST & GO

Sunshine Vista Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.6
waardering met
1288 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Sunshine Vista Hotel - Image 0
Sunshine Vista Hotel - Image 1
Sunshine Vista Hotel - Image 2
Sunshine Vista Hotel - Image 3
Sunshine Vista Hotel - Image 4
Sunshine Vista Hotel - Image 5
+24 foto's
SNELLE REACTIE
REFUND POLICY
100% STORTING

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in zeer hoge vraag right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Dit hotel heeft 101 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Sunshine Vista Hotel Sunshine Vista Hotel zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Hotel Refund Policy

In case government changes the policy, refund will be adjusted according to the new package.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Room 36
฿11,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Bad
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Zwembad
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte
  • Yogamat
Maximaal 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Room 36
฿11,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Bad
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Magnetron
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Zwembad
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte
  • Yogamat
Maximaal 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Studio with Kitchenette and Balcony 47
฿13,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Bad
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Keuken
  • Magnetron
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Zwembad
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte
  • Yogamat
Maximaal 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
One Bedroom Suite 72
฿22,050 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿22,050 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,250 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Bad
  • Aansluitende Kamer
  • Familie suites
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Keuken
  • Magnetron
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Zwembad
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte
  • Yogamat

These serviced apartments offer an alternative to hotels, offering spacious, comfortable, and fully equipped living spaces. Each of the apartments feature a kitchen, living areas, and dining areas, making them the perfect retreat for families and couples alike. In-house facilities include the Terra Cotta restaurant serving an array of Thai and Western cuisine, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a luxurious swimming pool. Sunshine Vista Hotel is situated in a convenient location, in close proximity to everything Pattaya has to offer, while still exuding a peaceful ambience, offering the perfect balance between recreation and relaxation. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Sunshine Vista Hotel.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Sunshine Vista Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Sunshine Vista Hotel
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

201/1 Moo 9,Soi 3 Beach Road, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 10110

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
waardering met
4921 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
waardering met
5085 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
waardering met
593 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
waardering met
29 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
waardering met
645 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
waardering met
5 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
waardering met
2305 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
waardering met
314 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU