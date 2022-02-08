Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in zeer hoge vraag right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. Dit hotel heeft 101 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Sunshine Vista Hotel Sunshine Vista Hotel zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Hotel Refund Policy In case government changes the policy, refund will be adjusted according to the new package.

Kamers All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximaal 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant Superior Room 36 m² ฿11,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken 7-Elf Aankoop

Balkon (volledige toegang)

Bad

Fitness toegestaan

HDMI kabel

Internationale kanalen

Internet - wifi

Ongetrouwde stellen

Roken kamers beschikbaar

Zwembad

Vegetarische maaltijden

Werkruimte

Yogamat Maximaal 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants Deluxe Room 36 m² ฿11,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,700 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken 7-Elf Aankoop

Balkon (volledige toegang)

Bad

Fitness toegestaan

HDMI kabel

Internationale kanalen

Internet - wifi

Magnetron

Ongetrouwde stellen

Roken kamers beschikbaar

Zwembad

Vegetarische maaltijden

Werkruimte

Yogamat Maximaal 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants Studio with Kitchenette and Balcony 47 m² ฿13,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,200 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken 7-Elf Aankoop

Balkon (volledige toegang)

Bad

Fitness toegestaan

HDMI kabel

Internationale kanalen

Internet - wifi

Keuken

Magnetron

Ongetrouwde stellen

Roken kamers beschikbaar

Zwembad

Vegetarische maaltijden

Werkruimte

Yogamat Maximaal 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants One Bedroom Suite 72 m² ฿22,050 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿22,050 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿14,250 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,650 - 1st Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken 7-Elf Aankoop

Balkon (volledige toegang)

Bad

Aansluitende Kamer

Familie suites

Fitness toegestaan

HDMI kabel

Internationale kanalen

Internet - wifi

Keuken

Magnetron

Ongetrouwde stellen

Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen

Roken kamers beschikbaar

Zwembad

Vegetarische maaltijden

Werkruimte

Yogamat

These serviced apartments offer an alternative to hotels, offering spacious, comfortable, and fully equipped living spaces. Each of the apartments feature a kitchen, living areas, and dining areas, making them the perfect retreat for families and couples alike. In-house facilities include the Terra Cotta restaurant serving an array of Thai and Western cuisine, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a luxurious swimming pool. Sunshine Vista Hotel is situated in a convenient location, in close proximity to everything Pattaya has to offer, while still exuding a peaceful ambience, offering the perfect balance between recreation and relaxation. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Sunshine Vista Hotel.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels