Mind Resort Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.7
waardering met
463 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
฿15,180 STORTING

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Mind Resort Pattaya Mind Resort Pattaya zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard 28
฿13,695 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,580 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,115 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,465 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Kleine aanbetaling
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Zwembad
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Double Room 30
฿14,795 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,020 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,335 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,190 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Kleine aanbetaling
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Zwembad
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Pool Access Room 54
฿23,595 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,540 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,095 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,445 - 5th Day Test & Go
Modern designs and stylish décor are featured throughout this boutique hotel. At Mind Resort Pattaya, the rooms are adorned in a modern Thai design, and all feature the essential amenities such as high-speed internet access and a safety box for your extra security. The large outdoor swimming pool features jacuzzis, where guests might choose to enjoy a drink. For the more energetic, there is a fitness room, and to unwind, a steam bath and massage treatment should do the trick. This resort is a two-hour drive from Bangkok and within easy reach of Pattaya. The staff is friendly and unpretentious with their aim being your happiness. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Mind Resort Pattaya.

Voorzieningen / functies

  • Comfort your body and Mind at Mind Resort Pattaya
Als u te gast was bij Mind Resort Pattaya , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
Adres / kaart

171/16 Moo 10 Pattaya 3 Road Soi 17, South Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

