Well-positioned in Central Pattaya, Levana Pattaya Hotel is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Pattaya. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 3 km away, and it normally takes about 120 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Levana Pattaya Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, postal service. The hotel features 63 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, mirror, slippers, sofa. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool. Levana Pattaya Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Pattaya.