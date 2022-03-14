PATTAYA TEST & GO

Mera Mare Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.4
waardering met
1094 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Conveniently located in Pattaya, Mera Mare Hotel Pattaya is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. The excitement of the city center is only 1 Km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Mera Mare Hotel Pattaya, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. The hotel provides 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Step into one of 80 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink which can be found in some rooms. The hotel's fitness center, hot spring bath, outdoor pool are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Mera Mare Hotel Pattaya is a smart choice for travelers to Pattaya, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

420/200 moo.9 Beach Road, Pattaya City, Chonburi 20150, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

