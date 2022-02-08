PATTAYA TEST & GO

Holiday Inn Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.6
waardering met
4921 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Holiday Inn Pattaya Holiday Inn Pattaya zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 King Standard Ocean View 33
฿27,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿18,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿16,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,800 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internet - wifi

Situated on the popular Beach Road, Holiday Inn Pattaya features sea views from all 567 guest rooms and suites with the added comfort of a private balcony. The panoramic view of Pattaya city can also be enjoyed with breakfast or evening drinks at the Executive Club. The hotel boasts 4 outdoor pools and a fitness centre.

Holiday Inn Pattaya is a 90-minute drive from Suvarnabhumi International Airport. Guests can enjoy golf, island day trips and water sports in the surrounding areas. Central Festival Pattaya Beach is a short walk away and The Sanctuary of Truth is 4 km away.

Air-conditioned rooms at Holiday Inn are equipped with a flat-screen TV with cable channels and a private bathroom with a hairdryer. A minibar and a tea/coffee maker are included. Room service is provided.

Family-friendly features include family suites and a kid's club. Total relaxation is further assured within the hotel’s own Tea Tree Spa. Free Wi-Fi is available in the hotel’s public areas. The hotel is also ideal for events with a large ballroom and a professional catering team.

Four restaurants, include East Coast Kitchen, all feature al fresco seating. In addition to Flow deli and bakery, which offers light meals and coffee, the Splash poolside bar serves food and drinks in a stylish yet relaxed setting with friendly service.

Adres / kaart

463/68, 463/99 Moo 9 Pattaya Sai 1 Rd., Nongprue, Banglamung, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

