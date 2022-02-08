Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Holiday Inn Pattaya

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated on the popular Beach Road, Holiday Inn Pattaya features sea views from all 567 guest rooms and suites with the added comfort of a private balcony. The panoramic view of Pattaya city can also be enjoyed with breakfast or evening drinks at the Executive Club. The hotel boasts 4 outdoor pools and a fitness centre.

Holiday Inn Pattaya is a 90-minute drive from Suvarnabhumi International Airport. Guests can enjoy golf, island day trips and water sports in the surrounding areas. Central Festival Pattaya Beach is a short walk away and The Sanctuary of Truth is 4 km away.

Air-conditioned rooms at Holiday Inn are equipped with a flat-screen TV with cable channels and a private bathroom with a hairdryer. A minibar and a tea/coffee maker are included. Room service is provided.

Family-friendly features include family suites and a kid's club. Total relaxation is further assured within the hotel’s own Tea Tree Spa. Free Wi-Fi is available in the hotel’s public areas. The hotel is also ideal for events with a large ballroom and a professional catering team.

Four restaurants, include East Coast Kitchen, all feature al fresco seating. In addition to Flow deli and bakery, which offers light meals and coffee, the Splash poolside bar serves food and drinks in a stylish yet relaxed setting with friendly service.