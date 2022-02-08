PATTAYA TEST & GO

Lantana Pattaya Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.6
waardering met
611 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Lantana Pattaya Hotel Lantana Pattaya Hotel zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation: a. The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 90% refundable, only for the following cases: - i. Thailand Pass issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy ii. Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official hospitalization test result in paper iii. Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline. iv. Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials. v. Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital.

b. All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Room with Garden View 24
฿13,144 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,911 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,169 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,141 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,028 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Aansluitende Kamer
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • Halal voedselopties
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Kleine aanbetaling
  • Zwembad
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Lantana with garden view 28
฿14,204 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,759 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,593 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,353 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,240 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Aansluitende Kamer
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • Halal voedselopties
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Kleine aanbetaling
  • Zwembad
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
Maximaal 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Family room 50
฿24,910 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿18,444 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿16,960 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,904 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,056 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon
  • Aansluitende Kamer
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • Halal voedselopties
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Kleine aanbetaling
  • Zwembad
  • Vegetarische maaltijden

Located in Northern Pattaya, this property is ideal for both short and long stays and is located close to Naklua Beach. In the vicinity, there are a number of famous restaurants as well as the renowned Naklua Market, where guests can start their mornings exploring a range of food kiosks selling Thai gourmets, fresh fruits, and seafood. With ample public transportation available, guests can easily make their way to the city's entertainment and shopping centers. Each of the budget rooms is air conditioned and come with an in-room safe and air conditioning. Lantana Pattaya Hotel (SHA Plus+) allows guests to vacation in Pattaya, but with a slightly quieter location.

Voorzieningen / functies

  • Hotel Service Facilities: outdoor swimming pool (12 x 6 x 1.5 m.), restaurant, coffee corner, Thai Traditional Massage, laundry, taxi service, room service, water bottles and coffee in room with compliment, car park, dry cleaning, laundry service, baby cot.
  • Business Facilities: free Hi Speed Internet in all area,fax machine, postal service.
  • Recreational Facilities: Meeting Room, outdoor swimming pool, gym, garden, table tennis.
  • Deluxe Room size: 28-34 sqm., individual control air conditioning, balcony, bath room with shower, cable TV, hot/cold shower, Hi-speed internet, refrigerator, telephone, hair dryer, in room safety deposit box, water bottles and coffee with compliment.
  • Superior Room size: 24-26 sqm. individual control air conditioning, balcony, bath room with shower, cable TV, hot/cold shower, Hi- Speed Internet, refrigerator, telephone, hair dryer, in room safety deposit box, water bottles and coffee with compliment.
  • Hotel offer free 1 meal for first day (from selected menu)
  • Any guest could apply Insurance policy for Covid-19 with minimum coverage of US$ 50,000.- for Thailand Pass: https://www.tuneprotect.co.th/en/portal/coronavirus-covid-19-insurance/ONCOVIDL/9QXWAMUX9JDXX6FRD6WE28Y33JURXGAVX8JYNYFR26WWG6ARS83QNGDF
Adres / kaart

115/2 Moo 5 Pattaya-Naklua Road, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20120

