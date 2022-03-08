PATTAYA TEST & GO

Amari Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.4
waardering met
5085 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 8, 2022
Amari Pattaya - Image 0
Amari Pattaya - Image 1
Amari Pattaya - Image 2
Amari Pattaya - Image 3
Amari Pattaya - Image 4
Amari Pattaya - Image 5
+35 foto's
SNELLE REACTIE

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Located at the north end of Pattaya Bay, Amari Pattaya offers visitors a choice between two distinct wings - the all-new Amari Suites, perfect for family gatherings, and a fully-rejuvenated Amari Tower. Ranging from Deluxe Rooms to Executive Club Ocean View Suites, there are 297 stylishly refurbished rooms and suites. Dining options include Amaya Food Gallery and the poolside Aqua Eatery & Bar. Guests can maintain a healthy workout routine at the 24-hour fitness centre, or indulge in a range of refreshing treatments available at Breeze Spa complete with a treatment room just for kids. Especially ideal for families with young kids, Amari Pattaya offers endless hours of fun at the outdoor aqua park and Treehouse Kids’ Club. Terminal 21 Pattaya Shopping Mall is just across the road, while Pattaya Walking Street and Central Festival Shopping Mall are a bit further down. Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports are 90 minutes and 120 minutes away by car, while the local airport, U-Tapao, is only a short 30-minute ride.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Amari Pattaya , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Amari Pattaya
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

240 Moo 5, Naklua, Banglamung, Chonburi, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Partner Hotels

Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
waardering met
5 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
waardering met
8 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
waardering met
4921 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
waardering met
1288 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
waardering met
412 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
waardering met
593 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
waardering met
29 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
waardering met
2305 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
waardering met
62 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
waardering met
645 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU