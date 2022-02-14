Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Dit hotel heeft 22 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!
Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Lewit Hotel Lewit Hotel zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.
Hotel Refund Policy
Cancellation: The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 100% refundable, only for the following cases:
- Thailand Pass issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy
- Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official test result paper
- Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline
- Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials
- Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital
- All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior - Double 32m²
฿12,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,820 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,680 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,980 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,880 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
Kenmerken
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Balkon
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- Fitness toegestaan
- HDMI kabel
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Woonkamer
- Ongetrouwde stellen
- Outdoor voorzieningen
- Zwembad
- Werkruimte
Maximaal 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Twin Bed 32m²
฿12,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,820 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,680 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,980 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,880 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
Kenmerken
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Balkon
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- Fitness toegestaan
- HDMI kabel
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Ongetrouwde stellen
- Outdoor voorzieningen
- Zwembad
- Werkruimte
Maximaal 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Pool View Double 32m²
฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,620 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,080 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,180 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,080 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
Kenmerken
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Balkon
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- Fitness toegestaan
- HDMI kabel
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Ongetrouwde stellen
- Outdoor voorzieningen
- Zwembad
- Werkruimte
We welcome all the guests with our mind. Lewit hotel is situated at Phratamnak soi 5 rd., near the beach 400 m. with relaxing atmosphere surrounding. There are many restaurants, shops and mini marts within a short walking distance.
Voorzieningen / functies
- Transportation (pick up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Aster Hotel and Residence)
- Private room with balcony and other in-room amenities
- Complimentary high-speed internet access
- Complimentary breakfast
- Smart cable TV with local and international channels
- 2 Bottles of drinking water, coffee and tea daily
- Elevator
- Swimming pool with jacuzzi
- Fitness room
- Parking area
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Als u te gast was bij Lewit Hotel
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Lewit HotelZIE ALLE REVIEWS
Voedsel Menu Afbeeldingen
Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go