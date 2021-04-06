BANGKOK TEST & GO

아난 타라 시암 방콕 호텔 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
9

1201 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel - Image 0
Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel - Image 1
Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel - Image 2
Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel - Image 3
Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel - Image 4
Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel - Image 5
+40 사진
1 REVIEW
총 AQ 호텔 객실 118 침실
파트너 병원 Bangpakok 9 International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉아난 타라 시암 방콕 호텔 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 아난 타라 시암 방콕 호텔 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Booking requests for Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

태국으로 돌아와 방콕 중심부의 녹색 오아시스에서 깨어납니다. 태국의 고전 예술과 현대적인 사치품으로 둘러싸인 정부가 승인 한 검역 시설에서 최고의 의료 서비스 제공 업체가 제공하는 세계적 수준의 의료 서비스를 제공합니다.

어메니티 / 특징

  • 선호하는 객실 유형의 고급스러운 숙박 시설
  • 아침, 점심, 저녁 식사를 포함한 풀 보드 식사
  • 무료 WiFi 및 40 개 이상의 TV 채널
  • COVID-19 선별 검사 지정 구역
  • BKK 공항 또는 DMK 공항에서 호텔까지 픽업 서비스
  • 부동산에서 실시되는 COVID-19 선별 검사
  • 매일 두 번 체온 확인 및 검역 중 다른 건강 관련 요구를 위해 근무하는 24 시간 간호사
  • 출발일에 공식 COVID-19 무료 인증서 받기
모든 AQ 호텔 보기
180개 이상의 AQ 호텔 모두 검색
점수
5.0/5
우수한
기반 1 리뷰
평가
우수한
1
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
아난 타라 시암 방콕 호텔 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 아난 타라 시암 방콕 호텔
모든 리뷰보기

🇺🇸Raj Modi

검토 06/04/2021
도착 23/03/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • 넓고 편안한 방
  • 고급스러운 욕실
  • 훌륭한 객실 내 식사 서비스
  • 다양한 채식 옵션
  • 매우 친절한 직원
네거티브
  • 예약 시점부터 도착 시점까지 ASQ 가이드 라인이 충돌합니다.

모든 ASQ 제한에도 불구하고 15 박 동안 전반적으로 훌륭한 숙박. 이 장기 체류를 위해 멋진 방, 음식 및 훌륭한 서비스가 필요했습니다. 두 번째 음성 면봉 테스트 후 자유 시간이 더 다양 할 수 있다고 생각합니다. 추천

파트너 호텔

로하스 레지던스 수 쿰빗
7.9
평가
2655 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
뫼 벤픽 호텔 수 쿰빗 15 방콕
8.4
평가
4998 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Enrich Grand Hotel
8
평가
2 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
실버 팜
7.9
평가
461 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
평가
100 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

그랜드 센터 포인트 라차 담리 방콕
8.6
평가
817 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
코트 야드 바이 메리어트 방콕
8.4
평가
5291 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
콘래드 방콕
8.4
평가
127 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 방콕 플론 칫 수 쿰빗 호텔
8.5
평가
5274 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
뫼 벤픽 BDMS 웰니스 리조트
8.8
평가
92 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
벨라 디 글로우 프라투남
8.6
평가
13219 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
센터 포인트 프라 투남
8.4
평가
1111 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU