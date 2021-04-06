총 AQ 호텔 객실 118 침실 파트너 병원 Bangpakok 9 International Hospital

태국으로 돌아와 방콕 중심부의 녹색 오아시스에서 깨어납니다. 태국의 고전 예술과 현대적인 사치품으로 둘러싸인 정부가 승인 한 검역 시설에서 최고의 의료 서비스 제공 업체가 제공하는 세계적 수준의 의료 서비스를 제공합니다.

어메니티 / 특징 선호하는 객실 유형의 고급스러운 숙박 시설

아침, 점심, 저녁 식사를 포함한 풀 보드 식사

무료 WiFi 및 40 개 이상의 TV 채널

COVID-19 선별 검사 지정 구역

BKK 공항 또는 DMK 공항에서 호텔까지 픽업 서비스

부동산에서 실시되는 COVID-19 선별 검사

매일 두 번 체온 확인 및 검역 중 다른 건강 관련 요구를 위해 근무하는 24 시간 간호사

출발일에 공식 COVID-19 무료 인증서 받기

