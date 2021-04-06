AQ酒店客房总数 118 卧室 伙伴医院 Bangpakok 9 International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与曼谷暹罗安纳塔拉酒店以优先方式，以及曼谷暹罗安纳塔拉酒店从你会直接收取货款。

Booking requests for Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

返回泰国，在曼谷市中心的一片绿洲中醒来。在政府认可的检疫机构中庇护所，周围环绕着泰国经典艺术和现代奢侈品，并提供领先医疗保健提供者提供的世界一流医疗服务。

便利设施/功能 您喜欢的房型中的豪华住宿

全膳服务，包括早餐，午餐，晚餐

免费WiFi和40多个电视频道

COVID-19筛查测试的指定区域

从BKK机场或DMK机场到酒店的接送服务

对物业进行的COVID-19筛查测试

24小时值班的护士每天进行两次体温检查，并在隔离期间应对另一种与健康相关的需求

出发当天获得无COVID-19的官方证书

显示所有 AQ 酒店 搜索所有 180 多家 AQ 酒店

分数 5.0 /5 优秀的 基于 1 审查 评分 1 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 曼谷暹罗安纳塔拉酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 曼谷暹罗安纳塔拉酒店 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 🇺🇸 Raj Modi 到达 23/03/2021 5.0 Deluxe Room 正数 宽敞舒适的房间

豪华浴室

很棒的客房内用餐服务

很多素食选择

非常友好的工作人员 负面的 从预订到到达时，ASQ准则相互冲突。 尽管有所有ASQ限制，但15夜的总体住宿还是不错的。需要漂亮的房间，食物和优质的服务，以便在室内长时间待命。我觉得第二次阴性拭子测试后的空闲时间可能会有所不同。强烈推荐

合作伙伴酒店 素坤逸乐活公寓 7.9 用

2655 评论 从 ฿-1 曼谷素坤逸15巷瑞享酒店 8.4 用

4998 评论 从 ฿-1 Enrich Grand Hotel 8 用

2 评论 从 ฿-1 银棕榈 7.9 用

461 评论 从 ฿-1 The Elegant Bangkok 8.2 用

100 评论 从 ฿-1 曼谷素万那普暹罗柑桔酒店 8 用

88 评论 从 ฿-1