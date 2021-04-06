合計AQホテルの部屋 118 ベッドルーム パートナー病院 Bangpakok 9 International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にアナンタラサイアムバンコクホテル 直接連絡し、 アナンタラサイアムバンコクホテルが直接支払いを回収します。

Booking requests for Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

タイに戻り、バンコクの中心部にある緑のオアシスで目を覚まします。政府が承認した検疫施設にある避難所。タイの古典芸術と現代の贅沢に囲まれ、一流の医療提供者による世界クラスの医療サービスを提供しています。

アメニティ/機能 ご希望の客室タイプの豪華な宿泊施設

朝食、昼食、夕食を含むフルボードの食事

無料のWiFiと40以上のテレビチャンネル

COVID-19スクリーニング検査の指定地域

BKK空港またはDMK空港からホテルへの送迎サービスを利用する

不動産で実施されたCOVID-19スクリーニングテスト

1日2回の温度チェックと別の健康のために24時間勤務の看護師-検疫中の関連するニーズ

出発日にCOVID-19フリーの公式証明書を取得する

すべてのAQホテルを表示 180以上のAQホテルをすべて検索

スコア 5.0 /5 優れた に基づく 1 レビュー 評価 1 優れた 0 とても良い 0 平均 0 貧しい 0 ひどい アナンタラサイアムバンコクホテルゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。 レビューを残す アナンタラサイアムバンコクホテル すべてのレビューを見る ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。 🇺🇸 Raj Modi に到着しました 23/03/2021 5.0 Deluxe Room ポジティブ 広い快適なお部屋

豪華なバスルーム

素晴らしい室内ダイニングサービス

ベジタリアンオプションがたくさん

とてもフレンドリーなスタッフ ネガ 予約時から到着時までの矛盾するASQガイドライン。 ASQのすべての制限にもかかわらず、15泊の全体的な滞在は素晴らしいです。この屋内での長期滞在には、素敵な部屋、食事、素晴らしいサービスが必要でした。 2回目の陰性スワブテスト後の自由時間はもっと多様だったのではないかと思います。強くお勧めします

パートナーホテル ロハスレジデンススクンビット 7.9 との評価

2655 レビュー から ฿-1 モーベンピックホテルスクンビット15バンコク 8.4 との評価

4998 レビュー から ฿-1 Enrich Grand Hotel 8 との評価

2 レビュー から ฿-1 シルバーパーム 7.9 との評価

461 レビュー から ฿-1 The Elegant Bangkok 8.2 との評価

100 レビュー から ฿-1 サイアムマンダリーナホテルスワンナプーム空港 8 との評価

88 レビュー から ฿-1