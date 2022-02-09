Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 100 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Piyavate Hospital
Situé à 5 minutes à pied de Khao San Road,
Le Royal Rattanakosin Hotel propose des chambres d'hôtel dans la vieille ville de Bangkok.
L'hôtel dispose de 2 restaurants sur place et d'une piscine extérieure. Une connexion Wi-Fi est disponible gratuitement.
Toutes les chambres sont équipées de la télévision par câble, de la climatisation et d'un réfrigérateur.
Chaque chambre dispose d'une salle de bains, d'un sèche-cheveux et d'articles de toilette gratuits.
Le Royal Rattanakosin Hotel dispose d'une réception ouverte 24h / 24 et d'une équipe d'infirmières de l'hôpital.
Il se trouve à moins de 1 km à pied du Grand Palais et de la rivière Chao Phraya.
L'aéroport international de Suvarnabhumi est accessible en 35 minutes de route.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- Test Covid-19 RT-PCR
- Service infirmier et ambulancier 24 heures sur 24
- Consultation médicale par appel VIDÉO pendant la quarantaine
- Repas du jour au choix (repas végétarien disponible)
- Transfert de l'aéroport de Donmuang / Suvarnabhumi à l'hôtel
- Routeur WIFI privé dans la chambre Internet haut débit
But
4.0/5
Très bien
Basé sur 16 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de Hôtel Royal Rattanakosin
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Hôtel Royal RattanakosinVOIR TOUS LES AVIS
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Well organized
- Friendly staff
- Good food
- Comfortable room
Stayed at this hotel as it was close to my house. Just a one night test and go package. Very well organized by the hotel from airport pickup, testing and hotel stay. All staff very friendly. Would definitely recommend.
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- staff were very helpful
- food good but only had what was booked in package never used room service
- not sure when they received my test result as was there from 10.00 am and when i asked the following day got my negative result so then had try book flight to udon thani
all in all a pleasant stay but would have liked to have known my result quicker to have been able to see a little of Bangkok before flying to see my wife
4.3 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- very quick from the airport to the room
the experience was a lot better than I expected. It was a shame that when I took an internal flight to Phuket that I had to show proof of vaccination etc though. It would be better if they could access this via Thai Pass
5.0 Deluxe Room
Thank you so much for the hospitality its a good hotel with nice staff.if i need choose again so i choose same hotel
4.3 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Easy test, quick check in. Everything from the airport to hotel went very quickly even though we arrived at 12:05 am Staff at the hotel spoke English and were efficient and very helpful
- The dinner was cold and boring but the breakfast omelette was good
Very quick at the airport. Hotel is very clean with excellent wifi. Rooms are not too big but we were only there for 10 hours before we got our test results. Was quite pleased with the entire process
3.8 Deluxe Room
Good value for money compared to so e of the prices I seen. Staff and service were brilliant. Food was great too
3.7 Deluxe Room
PositifsNégatifs
Helpful and friendly staff
Good food
Good clean rooms
Wi-Fi worked good
Don’t have anything negative to say to be honest
5.0 Deluxe Room
PositifsNégatifs
Nice and very polide staff's room comfortable. Anything working perfectly inside the room.
Also in bkk great job.
Thanks
3.8 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Very nice system to do the PCR test before check-in and rapidly report the result.
- The bathroom was recently renovated and clean.
- The hotel is in the wonderful location and reasonable price.
- Wifi is terrible in some room. But no problem if you stay only one day.
I saw some marks (like chocolate or tomato sauce? on blanket. (It will be nice if not seen them)
Overall, I really love this place and hope to re-book again when I return to Thailand
0.5 Deluxe Room
PositifsNégatifs
Watch the Royal hotel Rattanakosin in Bangkok. He did not recognize the vaccination document, forced me to pay 10 days of qarantine and promised to return the money as opposed to 7 days of qarantine at the end of qarantine. I have been out of qarantine for 2 weeks now and my money has not been refunded. It is probably a non-serious hotel. Be careful.
4.3 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Strong wifi
- Friendly stuff
- Bathroom
- Cheap
- Space outside the room for walking
- Hard to choose options in menu without pictures
- No balcony and bars on the windows on first floor
- Sometimes noisy
You will get want you expect for such money.
Hotel is not new but rooms are clean and looks well.
For western people some asian food can be surprising :)
Internet was strong so hotel is good choise for remote workers.
I recommend hotel if you very demanding.
4.8 Grand Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- The hotel service was very good and made the whole experience very comfortable.
- The only slight problem was that although the room has a balcony the balcony doors don't open so there's no possibility of having some fresh air.
The stay at the hotel was very comforting and the food was quite decent. The only slight problem was that the balcony doors did not open therefore there was no possibility of getting some fresh air. Apart from that the service and the staff were very nice and helpful.
4.1 Grand Deluxe Room
PositifsNégatifs
- Le lit était inconfortable et la nourriture était correcte.
Je ne reviendrais pas ici, à moins que ce ne soit un hôtel sans quarantaine. C'était cher mais c'était dans un bon quartier de Bangkok.
5.0 Deluxe Room
PositifsNégatifs
Je n'ai pas de commentaires, bon hôtel ASQ.
4.0 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Sofa
- Routeur Wi-Fi
- La nourriture était bien parfumée et copieuse
- lit trop ferme (pour moi)
- pas de thé, seulement du café
- la livraison du repas du soir était irrégulière, allant de 5 h 30 à 6 h 30
Ce fut un séjour aussi agréable que l'ASQ pourrait être, je pense, même si cela aurait été bien de réserver un temps pour sortir. Un canapé était un gros avantage car il donnait plus de choix pour s'asseoir (je n'aime pas m'asseoir sur le lit). Les fournitures dans la chambre (eau, papier toilette, café, crème) étaient copieuses. C'était bien d'avoir une option végétarienne (même si j'aurais aimé que le cuisinier ait pu la rendre végétarienne, pas végétalienne - ou au moins mettre des oignons et de l'ail dans la nourriture). Ils étaient également très bons pour me livrer des choses que ma famille avait laissées à la réception. Tout était très bien organisé, depuis le moment où j'ai été pris en charge à l'aéroport, en passant par l'enregistrement et l'installation dans ma chambre. Je vais certainement l'utiliser à nouveau la prochaine fois.
0.9 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Certains employés sont très sympathiques.
- Hôtel sale et vieux
- Peut constamment entendre vos voisins
- Les portions de nourriture sont petites
- La nourriture n'a pas bon goût
- Pas assez d'eau en bouteille
Je crois comprendre que c'est l'un des hôtels ASQ les moins chers, mais cet hôtel a l'air et se sent vieux de 50 ans. Les portions de nourriture sont petites pour moi (je suis un gars de 200 cm de haut) et la nourriture n'a pas trop bon goût. L'hôtel ne m'a pas fourni suffisamment d'eau en bouteille. Seulement 30 litres d'eau en bouteille pendant 14 jours. Je bois 4 litres d'eau par jour, donc j'aurais besoin de 56 litres. Quand j'ai demandé à la réception plus d'eau, ils ont dit d'acheter une bouteille de 1,5 litre pour 20 THB. Dans la plupart des régions de la Thaïlande, 1,5 litre ne coûte que 12 à 14 THB. Le Wi-Fi était horrible. Dans l'ensemble, cet hôtel ASQ est encore trop cher pour ce qu'il est. Quelques employés étaient très gentils.
