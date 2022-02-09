Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 100 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Das Hotel liegt 5 Gehminuten von der Khao San Road entfernt.
Das Royal Rattanakosin Hotel bietet Hotelzimmer in der Altstadt von Bangkok.
Das Hotel verfügt über 2 Restaurants und einen Außenpool. Kostenloses WLAN ist verfügbar.
Alle Zimmer sind mit Kabel-TV, Klimaanlage und Kühlschrank ausgestattet.
Jedes Zimmer verfügt über ein Bad, einen Haartrockner und kostenlose Pflegeprodukte.
Das Royal Rattanakosin Hotel verfügt über eine 24-Stunden-Rezeption und Unterstützung durch das Krankenschwesterteam des Krankenhauses.
Es ist weniger als 1 km zu Fuß vom Grand Palace und dem Chao Phraya River entfernt.
Zum internationalen Flughafen Suvarnabhumi gelangen Sie nach einer 35-minütigen Autofahrt.
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- Covid-19-Tests RT-PCR
- 24 Stunden Krankenschwester & Krankenwagen Service
- Arztberatung per VIDEO Anruf während der Quarantäne
- Tägliche Mahlzeiten nach Wahl (vegetarisches Essen erhältlich)
- Flughafen Donmuang / Suvarnabhumi Transfer zum Hotel
- Privat im Zimmer WIFI-Router High Speed Internet
Ergebnis
4.0/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 16 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Royal Rattanakosin Hotel
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Royal Rattanakosin Hotel
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Well organized
- Friendly staff
- Good food
- Comfortable room
Stayed at this hotel as it was close to my house. Just a one night test and go package. Very well organized by the hotel from airport pickup, testing and hotel stay. All staff very friendly. Would definitely recommend.
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- staff were very helpful
- food good but only had what was booked in package never used room service
- not sure when they received my test result as was there from 10.00 am and when i asked the following day got my negative result so then had try book flight to udon thani
all in all a pleasant stay but would have liked to have known my result quicker to have been able to see a little of Bangkok before flying to see my wife
4.3 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- very quick from the airport to the room
the experience was a lot better than I expected. It was a shame that when I took an internal flight to Phuket that I had to show proof of vaccination etc though. It would be better if they could access this via Thai Pass
5.0 Deluxe Room
Thank you so much for the hospitality its a good hotel with nice staff.if i need choose again so i choose same hotel
4.3 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Easy test, quick check in. Everything from the airport to hotel went very quickly even though we arrived at 12:05 am Staff at the hotel spoke English and were efficient and very helpful
- The dinner was cold and boring but the breakfast omelette was good
Very quick at the airport. Hotel is very clean with excellent wifi. Rooms are not too big but we were only there for 10 hours before we got our test results. Was quite pleased with the entire process
3.8 Deluxe Room
Good value for money compared to so e of the prices I seen. Staff and service were brilliant. Food was great too
3.7 Deluxe Room
PositivNegative
Helpful and friendly staff
Good food
Good clean rooms
Wi-Fi worked good
Don’t have anything negative to say to be honest
5.0 Deluxe Room
PositivNegative
Nice and very polide staff's room comfortable. Anything working perfectly inside the room.
Also in bkk great job.
Thanks
3.8 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Very nice system to do the PCR test before check-in and rapidly report the result.
- The bathroom was recently renovated and clean.
- The hotel is in the wonderful location and reasonable price.
- Wifi is terrible in some room. But no problem if you stay only one day.
I saw some marks (like chocolate or tomato sauce? on blanket. (It will be nice if not seen them)
Overall, I really love this place and hope to re-book again when I return to Thailand
0.5 Deluxe Room
PositivNegative
Watch the Royal hotel Rattanakosin in Bangkok. He did not recognize the vaccination document, forced me to pay 10 days of qarantine and promised to return the money as opposed to 7 days of qarantine at the end of qarantine. I have been out of qarantine for 2 weeks now and my money has not been refunded. It is probably a non-serious hotel. Be careful.
4.3 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Strong wifi
- Friendly stuff
- Bathroom
- Cheap
- Space outside the room for walking
- Hard to choose options in menu without pictures
- No balcony and bars on the windows on first floor
- Sometimes noisy
You will get want you expect for such money.
Hotel is not new but rooms are clean and looks well.
For western people some asian food can be surprising :)
Internet was strong so hotel is good choise for remote workers.
I recommend hotel if you very demanding.
4.8 Grand Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- The hotel service was very good and made the whole experience very comfortable.
- The only slight problem was that although the room has a balcony the balcony doors don't open so there's no possibility of having some fresh air.
The stay at the hotel was very comforting and the food was quite decent. The only slight problem was that the balcony doors did not open therefore there was no possibility of getting some fresh air. Apart from that the service and the staff were very nice and helpful.
4.1 Grand Deluxe Room
PositivNegative
- Das Bett war unbequem und das Essen war nur okay.
Ich würde nicht wieder hier übernachten, es sei denn, es wäre ein Nicht-Quarantäne-Hotel. Es war teuer, aber es war in einer guten Gegend von Bangkok.
5.0 Deluxe Room
PositivNegative
Ich habe keine Kommentare, gutes ASQ Hotel.
4.0 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Sofa
- Wlan Router
- Das Essen war gut gewürzt und reichlich
- übermäßig festes Bett (für mich)
- kein Tee, nur Kaffee
- Die Lieferung des Abendessens war unregelmäßig und lag zwischen 5:30 und 6:30 Uhr
Dies war ein so angenehmer Aufenthalt wie ASQ, denke ich, obwohl es schön gewesen wäre, eine Zeit zu reservieren, um nach draußen zu gehen. Ein Sofa war ein großes Plus, da es mehr Abwechslung zum Sitzen bot (ich mag es nicht, auf dem Bett zu sitzen). Die Vorräte im Zimmer (Wasser, Toilettenpapier, Kaffee, Milchkännchen) waren ausreichend. Es war schön, eine vegetarische Option zu haben (obwohl ich es gerne gehabt hätte, wenn der Koch es vegetarisch gemacht hätte, nicht vegan - oder zumindest Zwiebeln und Knoblauch in das Essen gegeben hätte). Sie waren auch sehr gut darin, mir Dinge zu liefern, die meine Familie am Schreibtisch zurückgelassen hatte. Alles war sehr gut organisiert, von der Abholung am Flughafen bis zum Einchecken und Einleben in meinem Zimmer. Ich werde es auf jeden Fall beim nächsten Mal wieder benutzen.
0.9 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Einige Mitarbeiter sind sehr freundlich.
- Schmutziges und altes Hotel
- Kann ständig deine Nachbarn hören
- Lebensmittelportionen sind klein
- Essen schmeckt nicht gut
- Nicht genug Wasser in Flaschen
Ich verstehe, dass dies eines der billigsten ASQ-Hotels ist, aber dieses Hotel sieht aus und fühlt sich 50 Jahre alt an. Die Portionen sind klein für mich (ich bin ein 200 cm großer Typ) und das Essen schmeckt nicht so gut. Das Hotel hat mir nicht genug Wasser in Flaschen zur Verfügung gestellt. Nur 30 Liter Mineralwasser für 14 Tage. Ich trinke 4 Liter Wasser pro Tag, also würde ich 56 Liter brauchen. Als ich an der Rezeption nach mehr Wasser fragte, sagten sie, sie sollten eine 1,5-Liter-Flasche für 20 THB kaufen. In den meisten Teilen Thailands sind 1,5 Liter nur 12-14 THB. Das Wi-Fi war schrecklich. Insgesamt ist dieses ASQ Hotel immer noch überteuert für das, was es ist. Ein paar Angestellte waren sehr nett.
