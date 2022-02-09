Total AQ Hotel Rooms 100 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Royal Rattanakosin Hotel offers hotel rooms in Bangkok's old town area. All rooms are fitted with cable TV, air conditioning and a fridge. Every rooms has a bathroom, hairdryer and free toiletries. Royal Rattanakosin Hotel has a 24-hour front desk and Hospital nurse team support. It is less than a 0.6 miles walk from the Grand Palace and the Chao Phraya River. Suvarnabhumi International Airport is a 35-minute drive away.

Amenities / Features Covid-19 testing RT-PCR

24 hours nurse & ambulance service

Doctor consulting via VIDEO Call during quarantine

Daily meals with choice (Vegetarian meal available)

Donmuang / Suvarnabhumi Airport Transfer to hotel

Private in room WIFI-router High Speed Internet

