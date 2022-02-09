Total AQ Hotel Rooms 100 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital
Royal Rattanakosin Hotel offers hotel rooms in Bangkok's old town area.
All rooms are fitted with cable TV, air conditioning and a fridge.
Every rooms has a bathroom, hairdryer and free toiletries.
Royal Rattanakosin Hotel has a 24-hour front desk and Hospital nurse team support.
It is less than a 0.6 miles walk from the Grand Palace and the Chao Phraya River.
Suvarnabhumi International Airport is a 35-minute drive away.
Amenities / Features
- Covid-19 testing RT-PCR
- 24 hours nurse & ambulance service
- Doctor consulting via VIDEO Call during quarantine
- Daily meals with choice (Vegetarian meal available)
- Donmuang / Suvarnabhumi Airport Transfer to hotel
- Private in room WIFI-router High Speed Internet
If you were a guest at Royal Rattanakosin Hotel
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Well organized
- Friendly staff
- Good food
- Comfortable room
Stayed at this hotel as it was close to my house. Just a one night test and go package. Very well organized by the hotel from airport pickup, testing and hotel stay. All staff very friendly. Would definitely recommend.
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- staff were very helpful
- food good but only had what was booked in package never used room service
- not sure when they received my test result as was there from 10.00 am and when i asked the following day got my negative result so then had try book flight to udon thani
all in all a pleasant stay but would have liked to have known my result quicker to have been able to see a little of Bangkok before flying to see my wife
4.3 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- very quick from the airport to the room
the experience was a lot better than I expected. It was a shame that when I took an internal flight to Phuket that I had to show proof of vaccination etc though. It would be better if they could access this via Thai Pass
5.0 Deluxe Room
Thank you so much for the hospitality its a good hotel with nice staff.if i need choose again so i choose same hotel
4.3 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Easy test, quick check in. Everything from the airport to hotel went very quickly even though we arrived at 12:05 am Staff at the hotel spoke English and were efficient and very helpful
- The dinner was cold and boring but the breakfast omelette was good
Very quick at the airport. Hotel is very clean with excellent wifi. Rooms are not too big but we were only there for 10 hours before we got our test results. Was quite pleased with the entire process
3.8 Deluxe Room
Good value for money compared to so e of the prices I seen. Staff and service were brilliant. Food was great too
3.7 Deluxe Room
PositivesNegatives
Helpful and friendly staff
Good food
Good clean rooms
Wi-Fi worked good
Don’t have anything negative to say to be honest
5.0 Deluxe Room
PositivesNegatives
Nice and very polide staff's room comfortable. Anything working perfectly inside the room.
Also in bkk great job.
Thanks
3.8 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Very nice system to do the PCR test before check-in and rapidly report the result.
- The bathroom was recently renovated and clean.
- The hotel is in the wonderful location and reasonable price.
- Wifi is terrible in some room. But no problem if you stay only one day.
I saw some marks (like chocolate or tomato sauce? on blanket. (It will be nice if not seen them)
Overall, I really love this place and hope to re-book again when I return to Thailand
0.5 Deluxe Room
PositivesNegatives
Watch the Royal hotel Rattanakosin in Bangkok. He did not recognize the vaccination document, forced me to pay 10 days of qarantine and promised to return the money as opposed to 7 days of qarantine at the end of qarantine. I have been out of qarantine for 2 weeks now and my money has not been refunded. It is probably a non-serious hotel. Be careful.
4.3 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Strong wifi
- Friendly stuff
- Bathroom
- Cheap
- Space outside the room for walking
- Hard to choose options in menu without pictures
- No balcony and bars on the windows on first floor
- Sometimes noisy
You will get want you expect for such money.
Hotel is not new but rooms are clean and looks well.
For western people some asian food can be surprising :)
Internet was strong so hotel is good choise for remote workers.
I recommend hotel if you very demanding.
4.8 Grand Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- The hotel service was very good and made the whole experience very comfortable.
- The only slight problem was that although the room has a balcony the balcony doors don't open so there's no possibility of having some fresh air.
The stay at the hotel was very comforting and the food was quite decent. The only slight problem was that the balcony doors did not open therefore there was no possibility of getting some fresh air. Apart from that the service and the staff were very nice and helpful.
4.1 Grand Deluxe Room
PositivesNegatives
- The bed was uncomfortable and the food was just okay.
I would not stay here again, unless it was as a non-quarantine hotel. It was pricey but it was in a good area of Bangkok.
5.0 Deluxe Room
PositivesNegatives
I don't have comments, good ASQ hotel.
4.0 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Sofa
- Wifi router
- Food was well flavored and ample
- overly firm bed (for me)
- no tea, only coffee
- evening meal delivery was irregular, ranging from 5:30 to 6:30
This was as pleasant a stay as ASQ could be, I think, though it would have been nice to reserve a time to go outside. A sofa was a big plus as it gave more variety for seating (I do not like sitting on the bed). Supplies in the room (water, toilet paper, coffee, creamer) were ample. It was nice to have a vegetarian option (though I would have liked it if the cook could have made it vegetarian, not vegan - or at least put onions and garlic in the food). They were also very good at delivering things to me that were left by my family at the desk. Everything was very well organized, from the time I was picked up at the airport, through check-in and settling into my room. I will definitely use it again next time.
0.9 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Some employees are very friendly.
- Dirty and old hotel
- Can constantly hear your neighbors
- Food portions are small
- Food does not taste good
- Not enough bottled water
I understand this is one of the cheapest ASQ hotels, but this hotel looks and feels 50 years old. The food portions are small to me (I am a 200cm tall guy) and the food does not taste too good. The hotel did not provide me enough bottled water. Only 30 liters of bottled water for 14 days. I drink 4 liters of water a day, so I would of needed 56 liters. When I asked reception for more water they said to buy 1.5 liter bottle for 20 THB. Around most parts of Thailand 1.5 liter is only 12-14 THB. The Wi-Fi was awful. Overall, this ASQ hotel is still overpriced for what it is. A few employees were very nice.